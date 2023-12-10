Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Pedro Mascaro

Text description provided by the architects. The Brisa building is located in Leblon, a beloved neighborhood of the Cariocas, at the corner of Igarapava Street and Visconde de Albuquerque Avenue. Besides being a tree-lined street, it is an important point of integration between the Lagoa, Av. Ataulfo de Paiva, and Av. Delfim Moreira, both commercial areas of the neighborhood, with the privilege of having all of this within walking distance, including the beach. 

Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pedro Mascaro
Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pedro Mascaro

The project's conception took into consideration the topography and location of the land. Its implementation is privileged, at a corner, with ample space, a view, and a morning sun. These aspects were contemplated and valued. The proposal of the pilotis, valuing the structural solution, landscaping, and integration with the art of Iole de Freitas, were natural choices we made during this process.

Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Pedro Mascaro
Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Image 23 of 27
Garden - floor plan

On the facades, the floor-to-ceiling glass panels, planters, and stainless steel guardrails give a sensation of freshness and movement, enhancing our proposal of organic and fluid forms and marking the corner with a clean design. These aspects were thought out and developed to align aesthetics with the function of the building. We took advantage of the northeast orientation to enjoy a significant amount of sunlight, especially during the mornings, making the apartments a privileged place in terms of natural lighting. 

Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pedro Mascaro
Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Image 26 of 27
Sections
Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Facade, Steel
© Pedro Mascaro

In the floor plans, there is a current and contemporary disposition of space usage with integration and freedom for alterations. Green spaces were considered essential, mixed with architectural elements, for a pleasant coexistence between residents and the city. In the case of Brisa, the emphasis on the integration of internal and external spaces, especially on the ground floor and typical floors, was achieved through the inclusion of gardens on balconies and the creation of a generous frontal square, reflecting our commitment to the concept we created.

Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Fence, Facade, Handrail
© Pedro Mascaro
Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Image 24 of 27
Typical floor plan
Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Pedro Mascaro

Inspired by the sensation of the sea breeze very close to the building and the lightness of its forms, the name came naturally, which made us very happy.

Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Pedro Mascaro

Project location

Address:Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, Brazil

Cite: "Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura" [Edifício Brisa / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura] 10 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

