Brisa Apartments / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. The Brisa building is located in Leblon, a beloved neighborhood of the Cariocas, at the corner of Igarapava Street and Visconde de Albuquerque Avenue. Besides being a tree-lined street, it is an important point of integration between the Lagoa, Av. Ataulfo de Paiva, and Av. Delfim Moreira, both commercial areas of the neighborhood, with the privilege of having all of this within walking distance, including the beach.

The project's conception took into consideration the topography and location of the land. Its implementation is privileged, at a corner, with ample space, a view, and a morning sun. These aspects were contemplated and valued. The proposal of the pilotis, valuing the structural solution, landscaping, and integration with the art of Iole de Freitas, were natural choices we made during this process.

On the facades, the floor-to-ceiling glass panels, planters, and stainless steel guardrails give a sensation of freshness and movement, enhancing our proposal of organic and fluid forms and marking the corner with a clean design. These aspects were thought out and developed to align aesthetics with the function of the building. We took advantage of the northeast orientation to enjoy a significant amount of sunlight, especially during the mornings, making the apartments a privileged place in terms of natural lighting.

In the floor plans, there is a current and contemporary disposition of space usage with integration and freedom for alterations. Green spaces were considered essential, mixed with architectural elements, for a pleasant coexistence between residents and the city. In the case of Brisa, the emphasis on the integration of internal and external spaces, especially on the ground floor and typical floors, was achieved through the inclusion of gardens on balconies and the creation of a generous frontal square, reflecting our commitment to the concept we created.

Inspired by the sensation of the sea breeze very close to the building and the lightness of its forms, the name came naturally, which made us very happy.