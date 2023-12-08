Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Into the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten

Into the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten

Save
Into the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten

Into the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, ForestInto the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, BeamInto the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick, WindowsInto the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten - Exterior PhotographyInto the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten - More Images+ 5

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Bresanona, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Into the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Forest
© Gustav Willeit

Text description provided by the architects. A further construction, a transformation, an addition, a new use of a chicken house, part of a historic building located in the centre of milland, near brixen. the idea of a retreat, a room for reflection, meditation, rest, dreaming, being yourself.

Save this picture!
Into the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Windows
© Gustav Willeit

All the new components of the building are handmade and designed essentially according to the principle of the construction in continuity. the solid stone walls, the plasterworks were cleaned and restored, retained in their tactility, and completed just in the gaps or transitions.

Save this picture!
Into the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten - Image 8 of 10
Plan

They are additions that give a new identity to the whole, such as the gutter as a colorful and textured design element. the newly positioned black-pigmented concrete staircase integrates the building into the landscape and becomes part of it. it is positioned in the complex by extending the wall, which induces a retreat in the open air—a continuation of the construction of the wall, of the solid.

Save this picture!
Into the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten - Exterior Photography
© Gustav Willeit

The architecture is completed by a concrete circle, a landscape element, an island, and a place to linger amid untreated nature. the roof of the volume floats constructively on the stone, creating a special in-between space, lightness, and visual references. the skin of welded, untreated aluminum sheets is laid on top of it, creating a handcrafted counterpoint.

Save this picture!
Into the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Gustav Willeit

Special elements such as the detailed eaves painted green, the red color taken from the context, and the door and window frames form a contrast to the wall and create an effect that accentuates it. the window frames form a contrast to the wall and create unity. inside there is an open OSB box, painted light pink.

Save this picture!
Into the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten - Image 9 of 10
Section 01

The sectional line of the box runs through the room, becoming a wall paneling, kitchen, and bathroom and, despite of the minimum space (15 m2), creates lightness in the interior—a concentrated, changeable space that resides within itself: a space for working, sleeping, and dreaming.

Save this picture!
Into the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Gustav Willeit

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
bergmeisterwolf architekten
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionItaly
Cite: "Into the Wall House / bergmeisterwolf architekten" 08 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010849/into-the-wall-house-bergmeisterwolf-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags