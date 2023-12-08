Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Thailand
  5. Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio

Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio

Save
Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio

Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, HandrailKhlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Interior Photography, HandrailKhlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, WindowsKhlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKhlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Sustainability
Khlong San, Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ohm Anawat

Everyday Architect & Design Studio is an architectural laboratory inspired by the vernacular and vibrant city of Bangkok. Founded by Chatchavan Suwansawat in 2020, the studio is located on the 2nd floor of an ordinary shophouse in the Old Town community. In parallel to architectural design, Chatchavan has extensively written about his encounters with diverse architectural and design elements found in different parts of Bangkok. His collection of essays titled “Architect-ure” (literally translated: Architect found) invites the readers to relook at key features of contemporary Thai architecture, presented all around yet often overlooked.

Save this picture!
Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Ohm Anawat

Since urban life in Bangkok is swamped by crime rate, overcrowding, and broken pedestrian ways, everyday solutions have manifested in architectural elements, such as the steel door stretch, the steel grille cage, canvas awnings, etc. This evidence serves as a reference for interpretive design and also raises fundamental questions: How to integrate everyday materials into the modern design that suits the urban lifestyle?

Save this picture!
Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ohm Anawat
Save this picture!
Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Image 14 of 15
Plan
Save this picture!
Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Ohm Anawat

The renovation of Everyday Architect & Design Studio has thus tried to demonstrate its missions:

  1. Being an economical design and working with a limited construction budget. Our design method is to apply maximal practicality to existing components of the building while also preserving its identity.
  2. Since the space is designed by its utilizer, possibilities exist for architectural design experimentation. Attempts corresponding to the interest in urban vernacular will be made to answer problems of modern Thai architecture.

Save this picture!
Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Shelving
© Ohm Anawat
Save this picture!
Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Image 15 of 15
Section
Save this picture!
Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Windows
© Ohm Anawat

The blue door stretch is placed in front of a window in a newly built wall to shield it from sunlight and obscure line of sight into the 1st-floor laundry hanging area. A pot garden is added to the front of the house, adding charm to the neighborhood. The old wooden staircase that goes above a neighbor’s 1st-floor living space from the entrance up to the 2nd floor. Here, we find an open balcony for guests walled by steel grille panels painted bright green to blend in with the neighbors. Also, set aside a corner of this balcony for a small restroom and sink. An ordinary-looking roll-up canvas awning under the eaves shields the area from splashing rain.

Save this picture!
Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Handrail
© Ohm Anawat

For the 2nd floor workspace, the architect retained the old set of steel grille room partitions, adding clear glass paneling for interior air conditioning. A simple open plan design was chosen: a meeting table in the middle, a desk flush against the wall, and lighting design tricks such as track lighting rails running hidden into the room from the balcony outside to add to the mood and atmosphere. For the choice of furniture, the architect applied existing pieces to appropriate studio functions. For example, the old wooden dining table now serves as the meeting table, illumed by old lamps, or the wooden shelves cut from old bed parts. This innovation includes the use of PVC pipes for DIY decorations - such as chairs, shelves, or sample material storages - in reference to DIY designs by Bangkok natives commonly seen on sidewalks.

Save this picture!
Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Ohm Anawat

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Khlong San, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Everyday Architects & Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesSustainabilityThailand
Cite: "Khlongsan Studio Office / Everyday Architects & Design Studio" 08 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010839/khlongsan-studio-office-everyday-architects-and-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags