How Can EPDM Roofing Membrane Help Build Sustainable Architecture?

Waste is a key topic in the discussions regarding climate change, and the familiar call to reduce, reuse, and recycle continues to be a valid imperative that applies to everyone, and on whatever scale. Still, some industries need to pay special attention to the materials used, and construction is certainly one of them. With construction and demolition waste (CDW) accounting for approximately 25% - 30% of all waste generated in the EU, it is a challenging area that is in desperate need of reinvention, when it comes to materials. As one part of a holistic approach, EPDM (Ethylene-Propylene-Diene Terpolymer) membranes such as Elevate’s RubberGard EPDM can help significantly reduce the environmental impact of buildings. Here’s why.

Durability Plays a Key Role in Sustainable Architecture

Sustainable roofing prioritizes durability, resource conservation, and reuse/recycling. Elevate RubberGard EPDM membranes have a service life of at least 50 years and they can be easily repaired, which further extends their service life. Their longevity enables to slow down the loop of resources; thanks to their durability and constant flexibility, they can be easily reused. All these characteristics contribute to lower the environmental impact of the buildings waterproofed with EPDM membranes.

Choosing a durable roofing system is an important part of the designing process for creating environmentally responsible buildings. EPDM roofing membranes such as RubberGard EPDM check all the boxes of environmentally responsible, circular construction.

Why Choose RubberGard EPDM?

EPDM roofing membranes are 100% vulcanized membranes made of synthetic rubber Ethylene-Propylene-Diene Terpolymer. They were first introduced in the roofing industry in the 1960s and have since been used around the world in all types of climates. The production of EPDM membranes has a low embodied energy number (i.e. the amount of energy required to produce and implement a product from material extraction, manufacture and installation).

Studies prove that when it comes to the use stage, EPDM roofing membranes show exceptional durability compared to other roofing materials. With a life expectancy of over 50 years*, these roofing membranes remain stable and unchanged over time, also thanks to their high resistance to ozone, UV radiation, microorganisms and severe weather conditions such as hail.

RubberGard EPDM membranes contribute to top scores in green building ratings like BREEAM© and LEED©. Their versatility in 'active' roofs —green, solar, and water-collecting (blue roofs)— enhances their environmental credibility, evaluating efficiency in resource use and overall environmental impact.

Can EPDM Membranes Be Reused or Recycled?

At the end of their service life, RubberGard EPDM roofing membranes can be either reused or recycled. Membranes that have been held in place using ballast (river-washed gravel or pavers) can be simply removed and relocated to another roof. If they have been mechanically attached, they can also be recovered by removing the fixing elements.

Another way of reusing end-of-life RubberGard EPDM roofing membranes is by downcycling. Thanks to their stable composition, they can be ground into smaller rubber compounds and used for sports tracks, roads or rubber mats for children’s playgrounds, among others. Ingredients such as carbon black can also be extracted from EPDM and can be reused either as fillers in new EPDM membranes or as compounds for different materials.

When reusing or downcycling are not options, RubberGard EPDM membranes can be recycled. There are several ways to recycle EPDM, such as chemical and mechanical recycling, pyrolysis, devulcanization, etc. However, recycling should only be considered as the last option before landfilling/incineration, since energy and resource demand for recycling can end up being much higher than producing virgin products.

*“Evaluation of the useful life of EPDM roofing membranes”, German Süddeutsche Kunststoff-Zentrum (SKZ).