Renovation of an Old Public Apartment in Shanghai / atelier TUO

Apartments, Renovation • Changning District, China Architects: atelier TUO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 41 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: half.half.photography

Design Team: Tuo Lin

Construction: Studio L

City: Changning District

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Featuring one of the old public housing built in Shanghai with a typical rod-like layout, this project is to improve a 41m2 apartment accommodating a cat owner’s daily life. To personalize and activate the interior, a curved wall was introduced along with an overall rearrangement, which proposed an alternative to bring a dull outdated household back to life.

A better home is fundamental to a better living for everyone. However, inert to the vogue provoked by the impatient real estate market in China, architects and interior designers participate more in spectacular or elite housing, shying away from the discussion on how design can make real improvements in a more realistic and grounded way. Adding to this context, this project is confronted with constraints embedded in this old public house type and the confusing disorders in the current home improvement industry, which make it a common practice to compromise, and even give up on pursuing one’s ideal home. However, we see this pursuit as essential and practical improvement possible.

Regarding the ideal home as a simple, functional container for comfortable and pleasant living, the improvement plan was made on careful consideration of specific residential needs, site and budgetary limits, as well as the according material and technical practicality, with the belief that the limitations in reality and economy can be respected and made use of as positive driving forces. Having a usable interior of 41m2, the original layout was renewed by getting rid of excess partition walls to free up space for functional areas like bathroom, kitchen, corridor, living and meeting room, along with their respective storage spaces.

As both the separator and connector, a curved masonry wall made of terracotta bricks is introduced into this rod-like layout, reorganizing the interior from fragmented to correlative with the curved wall at the center, surrounded by independent functional areas. Endowed the house with a unique spirit to be home, this red curve enabled a transition between private and public, also making room for an entry space with bike placement, shoe storage and a showcasing area.

After the improvement, one of the two bedrooms was converted into a living area, resulting in a new layout with one bedroom and a shower room on the north side, an open space incorporating a kitchen, dining and living area on the south side, and a service space entering both areas and a toilet room in the middle. Pipeline, conduit, air-conditioning and other building services are put together over the ceiling above the terracotta curved wall so that the original ceiling height of the bedroom and living room are maintained, maximizing the interior usable space. The extra-long countertop, continuous track lights, and rhythmic flooring are used as part of the design strategies favoring repetition. It lowers the cost of construction and maintenance by minimizing the types of materials and techniques used and also ensures a sense of order in this long space considering the later collaborated performance with the cat, objects, furniture, and activities.

The design prefers materials and techniques that are reasonable, enduring and personalized. The vertical screw rod passes through the bricks and combines with the horizontal stainless steel slabs to stabilize the curved brick wall and apertures are made on top to draw more light in. The flooring of wet areas applies clinkers which are mostly used in the kitchen as being economical, water-proof and anti-slip. The cabinet and countertop are made of stainless steel so it is durable and easy to clean. Continuous track lights travel through the bedroom, entry space, and living area, making the lighting easy to adjust due to its actual daily use, in the meantime maintaining the integrity of the space.