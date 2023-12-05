Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  5. 8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café

8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café

8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café

8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Interior Photography8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Adaptive Reuse
Yongsan-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: sukchulmok
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  239
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hong Seokgyu
  • Lead Architect: Park Hyunhee
8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hong Seokgyu

Sukchulmok studio defines a formative vocabulary by adding a modern gesture to the old building built in 1983. The project space, located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, is a common detached house in Korea in the 1980s and has a brick skin that is used less today. Everywhere, you can see traces of expanding the space or supplementing the damaged area, suggesting that the time has been spent according to the purpose and user. Sukchulmok preserves the previous traces of old buildings that have been added as needed and induce projects to have aesthetic harmony.

8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hong Seokgyu
8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Image 28 of 32
Plan - 1st Floor
8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Hong Seokgyu
8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Beam
© Hong Seokgyu

The two-story building, which is 8m high, was uniquely divided into one floor: a concrete structure and two floors, a brick structure. It is not known whether the first impression of the building was due to aging or technical problems, but the concrete railings were tilted slightly, some walls were damaged, and the rainwater pipes could not function properly. In order to complement old and unstable functions and express them in one distinct concept, a gesture was given to connect a jagged building vertically using stainless steel.

8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Interior Photography
© Hong Seokgyu
8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Interior Photography
© Hong Seokgyu

A 500mm diameter cylinder connected vertically was applied as if organizing a building to form a lump. In addition, gestures simultaneously resolve the functional role of structural reinforcement or covering the rainwater pipes while harmonizing with the previous texture.

8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Hong Seokgyu
8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Hong Seokgyu

Stainless steel, discolored bricks, and redwood are used as finishing materials to blend properly with previous traces. Bricks filled at different times on the second floor are exposed to slightly different brick patterns for each production period, giving the impression of feeling the passage of time.

8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Hong Seokgyu
8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Image 29 of 32
Plan - 2nd Floor
8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Interior Photography, Chair
© Hong Seokgyu

The interior space of the first and second floors was finished using red cedar louvers, which were commonly seen in living rooms in the 80s, and the existing concrete structure was exposed. A rough texture was used, creating as sophisticated a feeling as possible. This is to induce appropriate harmony and avoid a chaotic atmosphere.

8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hong Seokgyu
8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Image 32 of 32
Sketch

The space, which was continuously added from its original appearance by the turn of time, was added once more to take on the current appearance in 2023. The client who will use this place welcomes visitors with professional baking and direct roasted coffee. I hope you will have a unique experience here where you can enjoy delicious pies and drinks.

* All furniture used in the space was manufactured on-site.

8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hong Seokgyu

Project location

Address:6 Cheongpa-ro 73ga-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

sukchulmok
Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

Cite: "8323. layers of space / sukchulmok Bakery and Café" 05 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010638/8323-layers-of-space-sukchulmok-bakery-and-cafe> ISSN 0719-8884

