Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Erieta Attali | Kengo Kuma – Mirror in the Mirror

Erieta Attali | Kengo Kuma – Mirror in the Mirror

Save
Erieta Attali | Kengo Kuma – Mirror in the Mirror

Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and Greek photographer Erieta Attali have been working together for over twenty years. Their joint work is characterized by a shared aesthetic understanding of architecture, space, and visual perception. In both Kuma’s buildings and Attali’s photographs, interior and exterior spaces merge and dissolve into one another. Both are united by the idea that spatial experience is fleeting, shaped by the rhythm of the day and the seasons, making built space a medium that expands into the landscape and encourages people to question their notion of spatial boundaries.

Save this picture!
Erieta Attali | Kengo Kuma – Mirror in the Mirror - Image 2 of 8
Kengo Kuma & Associates, Kusugibashi Wooden Bridge, Japan. Photo © Erieta Attali

Attali’s photographs go far beyond documenting architecture. She focuses on the relationship between architecture and the ever-changing environment. Space and landscape are reordered through her visual language. Attali, who began her career as an archaeology and landscape photographer, has created a vast body of work over the past two decades. In this book, congenially designed by Koma Amok, Kuma’s architectural ideas are interpreted by Attali in such a way that the act of photographic translation creates independent works of art that can reveal their full power in this very special book/object.

Save this picture!
Erieta Attali | Kengo Kuma – Mirror in the Mirror - Image 5 of 8
Kengo Kuma & Associates, Glass House in New Canaan, USA. Photo ©Erieta Attal
Save this picture!
Erieta Attali | Kengo Kuma – Mirror in the Mirror - Image 4 of 8
Kengo Kuma & Associates, Albert Kahn Museum, Paris. Photo ©Erieta Attali

Architectural sketches and quotes by Kuma are embedded in between Attali’s photographs, providing deep insights into the work created over the past twenty years. With an essay by Barry Bergdoll, head of the art history department at Columbia University and former curator of architecture and design at the Museum of Modern Art, this publication situates the work of Kuma and Attali at the center of contemporary architectural discourse.

Save this picture!
Erieta Attali | Kengo Kuma – Mirror in the Mirror - Image 3 of 8
Kengo Kuma & Associates, Aroma Terrace.Wood Glass.Shibuya, Japan. Photo © Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
Erieta Attali | Kengo Kuma – Mirror in the Mirror - Image 6 of 8
Kengo Kuma & Associates, Minaminsarikou, Japan. Photo © Erieta Attali

In addition to well-known buildings, the selection includes a number of smaller, never-before-shown works from Europe, the United States, and Japan. Among them are the Glass Wood House, New Canaan, USA; the Mediation House, Krun, Bavaria, Germany; the Water Glass House, Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan; Sunny Hills, Tokyo, Japan; and the Coeda House, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.

Save this picture!
Erieta Attali | Kengo Kuma – Mirror in the Mirror - Image 8 of 8
Erieta Attali Kengo Kuma – Mirror in the Mirror. Image Courtesy of Hartmann Books

€ 45.00 incl. VAT plus shipping costs

20 x 28 cm
256 pages, ca 140 illustrations and 6 drawings
Texts by Barry Bergdoll (essay) and Mimmo Jodice, quotes by Kengo Kuma
English
Design: KOMA AMOK, Stuttgart
Thread knot binding, thin paper, in portfolio box
ISBN: 978-3-96070-074-6

Erieta Attali | Kengo Kuma – Mirror in the Mirror
Buy

About this author
Diego Hernández
Author

#Tags

Publications
Cite: Diego Hernández. "Erieta Attali | Kengo Kuma – Mirror in the Mirror" 06 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010628/erieta-attali-kengo-kuma-mirror-in-the-mirror> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags