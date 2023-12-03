Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. South Korea
  5. Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL

Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL

Save
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL

Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Exterior Photography, WindowsJoomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Windows, Beam, ChairJoomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Table, Chair, BeamJoomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsJoomak Restaurant / NOMAL - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation
Jeonju-si, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roh Kyung

Text description provided by the architects. The centralization of the metropolitan area, development of new local cities, changes in industrial structure, and population decline have led to the deterioration of small towns that had once prospered. Regenerating and revitalizing a decayed city is not just about local governments investing in various policies and budgets; private companies are also participating, and the interest of residents is increasing. Among these attempts, 'MBC Empty House 3' is a public-private cooperative commercial venture between Jeonju City, a private company, and a broadcasting station as an approach to solving slums in Palbok-dong, Jeonju, Korea.

Save this picture!
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Exterior Photography
© Roh Kyung
Save this picture!
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Image 25 of 27
Plan - 1st Floor Renovated
Save this picture!
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair, Beam
© Roh Kyung

In the 1970s, Palbok-dong was a light industrial area representing Jeonju, experiencing a wave of industrialization. Huvis, Munhwa Pencil, and Jeonju Paper are still located in Palbok-dong. As factories began to open in the once-quiet rural village during the manufacturing revival, many people flocked to Palbok-dong to look for jobs. Nowadays, the neglected and abandoned manufacturing factories and residential areas for workers are a testament to the past manufacturing revival period in Palbok-dong. Likewise, Palbok-dong, which represented Jeonju's history and economy for a long time, could not avoid the rapidly changing domestic industrial structure, and the manufacturing industry declined in the 1990s, leaving only abandoned factories and severe environmental pollution and becoming a neglected area.

Save this picture!
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Roh Kyung

'MBC Empty House 3' selected four old empty houses in Palbok-dong. The four architect offices participated in regenerating these houses in their identical ways, and 'Joomak' is one of them. The project's beginning concerned the concepts of hanok, publicness, and a restaurant. Joomak is a Korean term for a traditional tavern, and it is a symbol that could accommodate all these elements. Joomak was a commercial space where travelers could rest and where surrounding neighbors mingled. Joomak had indoor spaces for lodging and cooking, and outdoor spaces had benches called pyung-sang and tables where guests could rest or eat. Palbok-dong's 'Joomak', a pyung-sang, is partially indoor, making it less vulnerable to the weather. Indeed, several design components make this indoor space symbolically an outdoor space.

Save this picture!
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Image 19 of 27
Concept and Reality Diagram
Save this picture!
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Table, Chair, Beam
© Roh Kyung

Since the exterior walls were metal, the wall between the kitchen and the hall was also metal, and the roof material was connected to the interior ceiling, implying that the internal hall was symbolically an external space, just like a traditional joomak. Furthermore, the landscape breaks down the boundary between inside and outside. The purpose was to secure a sense of visual openness in a relatively narrow space and emphasize the internal hall as an external space. Also, the adjacent vacant lot was converted into a village park, and the wall was removed to eliminate the boundary between the two sites. It allows 'Joomak' to have a more prominent front yard, and the park will be able to use the facilities of the 'Joomak'.

Save this picture!
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Windows
© Roh Kyung

The existing houses on this site were critically damaged. One hanok and three houses with roofs and floors collapsed, and walls broke. Although the upper structure of the hanok was barely usable, most of the bases were rotted. Three houses were judged unusable in a structural safety inspection. Nevertheless, the design focused on preserving existing traces as much as possible because it is a building that has existed in the town for a long time as part of the village landscape with various memories of Palbok-dong. In the case of the hanok, the roof was carefully removed to prevent the existing structure from collapsing, and the rotted wood structure was reinforced by wrapping the lower part with metal and filled with concrete. Modern material was substituted for load consideration and roof performance instead of traditional roof tiles.

Save this picture!
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Image 23 of 27
Strategy Diagram

The real challenge was the three houses. It was declared unusable, but the intention was not to demolish and erase all traces of its existence. Maintaining the existing wall and building a new one inside required construction space between the new and existing walls, which reduced the area too much. So the approach was to leave the existing walls behind, lift the prefab house from the outside into the air, and fit it in. There were many concerns because this method had not been attempted domestically, but fortunately, the crane safely installed the new prefab house in the existing house. Consultations between a private company, a local government, and a broadcasting station were necessary. Also, the architecture and interior construction were carried out separately. Three hosts and four different sites took place simultaneously, with many difficult moments. However, expectations grew as the number of people visiting Palbok-dong increased, and it began to become more vibrant again due to the results of the four locations. This project is a starting point for urban regeneration in Palbok-dong.

Save this picture!
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Roh Kyung
Save this picture!
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Image 27 of 27
Plan - Roof Floor Renovated
Save this picture!
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Roh Kyung

It should not be a simple one-time event, but subsequent operation and management should be carried out systematically and supported by policies and budgets to lead to the next stage of change. Existing resident communities must benefit from urban regeneration by coexisting with each other rather than being alienated. As a participating architect, we look forward to seeing the development of Palbok-dong as a live village of local communities and commercial districts with fewer empty houses.

Save this picture!
Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Roh Kyung

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Palbok-dong, Deokjin-gu, Jeonju-si, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NOMAL
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseRenovationSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseRenovationSouth Korea
Cite: "Joomak Restaurant / NOMAL" 03 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010573/joomak-restaurant-nomal> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags