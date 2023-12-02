Toto Ipanema / Tadu Arquitetura

+ 10

Restaurant • Ipanema, Brazil Architects: Tadu Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 97 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arq Desing Rio , Atlas , Caisas Dcasa , Gail , Jatil Marcenaria , Marmoraria Prime Rio , Metalúrgica Sena , Parquet Nobre , Thonart , Zacarias

Lead Architects: Cristiana Oliveira

Briefing Project Design And Conceptualization: Thiago Tavares, Joao Duayer"

3d Modelling: Joao Duayer

Development And Detailing Of The Interior Project: Cristiana Vilella, Bruno Bins, Frederico Gomes, Murilo Nogueira

Work Monitoring: Cristiana Vilella, Bruno Bins, Thiago Tavares

Execution Of The Work: Construtora Plano C

City: Ipanema

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Toto is a restaurant with inventive, locally sourced, and seasonal cuisine, led by Chef Thomas Troisgros in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro. With a contemporary approach, the project aims to provide an inviting atmosphere with a universal identity that reflects the aesthetic and cultural influences brought by the customers. Overall, the inspiration comes from a movement known as "bistronomie," which seeks to combine high gastronomy with the intimate and informal ambiance characteristic of traditional bistros.

The establishment occupies the ground floor of a three-story building. The facade has been renovated with awnings over the openings and new metal and glass frames. Inside, a central bar near the entrance wall allows simultaneous service for the dining area and the sidewalk. On the side walls, linear sofas with tables and chairs concentrate most of the seating towards the ends, ensuring open space in the center for better customer and staff circulation. At the back, the semi-open kitchen gives patrons a glimpse of the operational activities.

The choice of materials is associated with the appreciation of the kitchen's activities. In this regard, the dining area features simplified solutions, such as the use of marble for countertops and counters, alongside the presence of original brick walls left exposed. Materials with sound-absorbing properties, such as acoustic plaster, wood, and sandblasted cellulose, have also been used to minimize sound reverberation and provide greater acoustic comfort in the environment.