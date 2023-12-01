Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
The HANOK Heritage House / Listen Communication

The HANOK Heritage House / Listen Communication

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Heritage
Yeongweol, South Korea
  • Architects: Listen Communication
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1468
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jaeyoon Kim
  • Lead Architect: Sangyoon Kim
The HANOK Heritage House / Listen Communication - Exterior Photography, Windows
Text description provided by the architects. The recently completed Yeongwol Jongtaek is a traditional Hanok hotel with a total floor area of 16,332 m2, consisting of 78 buildings, 137 rooms (35 independent rooms, 102-row houses), a cultural exhibition hall, an outdoor banquet hall, a seminar room, a spa, and exercise facilities. This is the first private space of The Hanok Heritage House to be completed. To use the highest quality wood, we developed wood drying equipment. We dried the wood using a developed microwave method, lowering the moisture content in the wood to a maximum of 15%.

The HANOK Heritage House / Listen Communication - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
To keep the screen, which is a key element of Hanok, inside, the highest quality transparent insect screen from Europe was used to create the illusion that there was no insect screen. Although the structure is a Hanok, cutting-edge materials such as insulation were used to enhance convenience. When entering a Hanok room, guests are greeted by a subtle scent of wood that they have never experienced in any other space. This is the owner's opinion, who understands the value and invests generously in invisible things so guests can feel the natural scent of wood rather than using an artificial diffuser. This is the result of refining the design. To ensure that guests who visit this place can rest comfortably, the basic layout of the rooms is private, the bed mattresses are of the highest quality, and the night here is filled with beautiful scenery wherever you look so that you can remember your night here.

The HANOK Heritage House / Listen Communication - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
The HANOK Heritage House / Listen Communication - Image 24 of 28
Plan - Building 01, 1st Floor
The HANOK Heritage House / Listen Communication - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
The ground floor of each Yeongwol Jongtaek building consists of two guest rooms and a lounge with a Korean-style wooden structure. For the privacy of the guest rooms, the lounge is located in the center, and the physical distance between the guest rooms is maintained as much as possible. Each building is placed in consideration of the surrounding scenery. We tried to capture the scenery intact by placing different layouts and different building heights for each building. The ground interior uses fabric, wood, and a lighting system controlled by cutting-edge IOT to provide warmth and comfort to customers, and various auxiliary functions operated by sensors are operated invisibly to ensure customer convenience while using the room. It was designed to provide.

The HANOK Heritage House / Listen Communication - Interior Photography, Windows
The HANOK Heritage House / Listen Communication - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
The basement has one guest room, living room, kitchen, dry sauna, study, media room, and winery. The basement living room was designed to respond flexibly to various events, and various space elements, including kitchen system furniture, were designed and produced. Traditional materials and craft techniques such as Korean paper, Hanjibal, Nakhwa, and Nakdong were reorganized with modern uses and applied throughout the space to create a rich aesthetic. The external public space consists of a terrace garden with various events and an infinity pool with a pavilion.

The HANOK Heritage House / Listen Communication - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
Seondoljeong (仙乭庭/5 blocks), which is currently under construction and whose design has been completed at our headquarters, is another place where you can enjoy a different view from the recently completed Yeongwol Jongtaek, enjoy swimming in the natural breeze, and enjoy a banquet in the outdoor water space. It has been upgraded with different charms and will be introduced next year. We look forward to establishing ourselves as The Hanok Heritage House, which offers various performances and cultural events, comfortable rest, and authentic value to visitors.

The HANOK Heritage House / Listen Communication - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
Project location

Address:37-150 Mungaesil-gil, Nam-myeon, Yeongweol, Gangwon-do, South Korea

Hospitality Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Heritage, South Korea

Wood

Cite: "The HANOK Heritage House / Listen Communication" 01 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010517/the-hanok-heritage-house-listen-communication> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags