Aldeia Temple / NEBR Arquitetura

+ 25

Temple • São Lourenço da Mata, Brazil Architects: NEBR Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 732 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Felipe Petrovsky

Lead Architect: Edson Muniz

Project Team: Mateus Andrade

Structure: RR Construções

Foundations: RR Construções

Electrical: RR Construções

Hydraulics: RR Construções

Construction: RR Construções

Landscaping: Ivan Alves

Interiors: NEBR Arquitetura

Project Start: 2023

Site Area: 8611 ft2

City: São Lourenço da Mata

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. As for you, have you ever noticed how the world seems to be made up of edges and sharp corners? Have I drawn your attention to the scarcity of gentle outlines in things? Everything is tough and sharp. I observe, do you observe how it moves without collisions through the edges? Does it seem docile to you, so sinuous, avoiding touches that could hurt it? Well, to me, it seems false; I know its intricacies well and I know every time it has yielded so as not to be hurt by the outside. Look, listen, observe: these sinuosities belong to a snake, not a bird. – Caio Fernando Abreu

Temple, derived from the Latin word “templum”, signifies a sacred place. However, what are the characteristics that define the sacredness of a space? And what if it is ecumenical? There are plenty of questions, but answers are scarce. In the fact of this narrative, its establishment takes place in the bucolic territory of Aldeia, the metropolitan region of Recife.

In the sensitive attempt to delineate that intangible from a plural perspective, a strong volume of calligraphy emerges from the solid ground, ascending towards the sky. In explicit and intentional contrast with the lust Atlantic forest, two white hypotenuses attenuate a certain dichotomy between the sacred and the profane.

A shelter with a simple soul, devoid of doors, with the walls, and blue floor , welcomes everyone that overflows with shadows and truth in symbiosis with the structure. Everything reverberates, the rest is silence.