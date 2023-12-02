Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Africa
  5. House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas

House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas

Save
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas

House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, BeamHouse of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Interior Photography, Windows, TableHouse of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Exterior PhotographyHouse of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Sustainability
Johannesburg, South Africa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Frankie Pappas

Raising private spaces into the sky. 

Site - The site sits in a conservative residential suburb in Johannesburg with amazing street trees, where walls and electric fences occupy the front facade of every house, and banality is the order of the day.

The Brief - A home that disrupts the every day, that offers life and beauty to the street; and protects the privacy of the site; that creates spaces for entertaining and living at different scales; and that secures the safety of sleep for the family. 

Save this picture!
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Image 6 of 38
Courtesy of Frankie Pappas

The Idea - The original idea was to separate the living spaces from the family’s sleeping spaces. This would allow us to fly the sleeping spaces in the air and give the rest of the site over to living and entertaining. The front facade of the ground floor is positioned in such a way as to secure the privacy of the site whilst offering a facade and garden to the street. The rest of the ground floor is designed to allow for inside and outside living, with each room being given its own landscaped courtyard. 

Save this picture!
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Interior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Frankie Pappas
Save this picture!
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Image 20 of 38
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Beam
Courtesy of Frankie Pappas

Materials - The building makes use of a very simple palette of materials and colors. The walls are all bagged brickwork, simply painted white, while the window frames, roofing, guttering and the like are painted charcoal grey. The exterior floors are either paved with a charcoal concrete paver or landscaped with indigenous vegetation. 

Save this picture!
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Frankie Pappas

Program - Towards the front, the ground floor offers the user garages, service spaces and staff accommodation. The back of the site provides the user lounges, a kitchen and dining area, multiple courtyards and terraces and gardens. The first floor is completely separated from the ground floor, only accessible through a single security door. The decision to design the house this way guarantees the security of the bedroom wing. The bedroom wing offers a main bedroom suite, pajama lounge and two children’s bedrooms with bathrooms. The future of the site gives the front of the site over to ground-floor offices/shops, first-floor apartments and a raised balcony overlooking the street.

Save this picture!
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Interior Photography, Windows, Table
Courtesy of Frankie Pappas

Solutions - By organizing the site with a certain rigor we are able to not only separate living and entertaining from sleeping but also able to create a future condition where the family spaces to the rear of the site are completely separated from the front of site activities. Not only does this achieve an increased privacy and security for the single-family home, but also creates accommodation for activities which are historically not achievable in suburban areas like this.

Save this picture!
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Interior Photography, Bathtub, Windows, Bathroom
Courtesy of Frankie Pappas
Save this picture!
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
Courtesy of Frankie Pappas

Clients - The clients are a young family whose larger families are based outside of the provinces and country. This makes family gatherings large and extended as such, the entertainment spaces are generous with multiple spaces for escape from the hustle and noise. The guest bedroom is removed from everyday activity so that long-stay guests can find quiet away from the family.

Save this picture!
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Image 35 of 38
Perspective - Front Future

How is the building unique? A huge amount of energy in the design of this building went into addressing the street correctly, particularly so that the future design for the street-facing building could produce the streetscape. We feel is appropriate to the context this effort is done with the intent of densifying the suburban landscape whilst protecting the old suburban buildings, trees, and fabric.

Save this picture!
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Frankie Pappas

Sustainability - The major move towards a more environmentally sustainable build is to retain as much of the existing buildings as possible. The majority of the existing structure was kept and restored in addition to this main decision, all electricity is generated through solar. Hot water is produced with the help of solar water geysers, and water is pulled from an onsite well point.

Save this picture!
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Image 32 of 38
Iso Main - Future

Closing Thoughts - One of the only truly effective ways of predicting the future is by designing it; by creating the one you’d like to inhabit. 

Save this picture!
House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Door, Chair, Beam
Courtesy of Frankie Pappas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Frankie Pappas
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilitySouth Africa
Cite: "House of the Flying Bowtie / Frankie Pappas" 02 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010452/house-of-the-flying-bowtie-frankie-pappas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags