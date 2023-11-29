Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
World Architecture Festival 2023: Day One Winnners Announced

The first award winners of the 2023 World Architecture Festival have been announced, following Day One of live presentations at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, in which hundreds of shortlisted projects were presented by practices from around the world. Amongst today’s category award winners of the world’s largest international live-judged architectural event are MAD Architects, Woods Bagot and Nextoffice, Studio of Architectural Research & Design, who won across three individual categories.

Civic and Community: Taiwan - Reyhanli Centre for World Citizens by Chen-Yu Chiu and the team of Studio Cho in Turkey

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day One Winnners Announced - Image 7 of 11
Taiwan - Reyhanli Centre for World Citizens by Chen-Yu Chiu and the team of Studio Cho. Photo © Taiwan - Reyhanli Centre for World Citizens

Creative Re-use: Kaomai Museums and Tea Barn by PAVA architects in Thailand

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day One Winnners Announced - Image 3 of 11
Kaomai Museums and Tea Barn by PAVA architects. Photo © Spaceshift Studio

Culture: Ravenscar House by Patterson Associates Architects in New Zealand

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day One Winnners Announced - Image 5 of 11
Ravenscar House by Patterson Associates Architects. Photo © Johannes van Kan

Display: Turrell Pavilion by Studio MK27 in the Maldives

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day One Winnners Announced - Image 11 of 11
Turrell Pavilion by Studio MK27. Photo © Fernando Guerra

House and Villa, sponsored by GROHE: Veil House by 5468796 Architecture in Canada

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day One Winnners Announced - Image 6 of 11
Veil House by 5468796 Architecture © James Brittai

Housing, sponsored by GROHE: 547 West 47th Street - The West Residential by concrete Amsterdam in United States

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day One Winnners Announced - Image 4 of 11
547 West 47th Street by concrete amsterdam. Photo © Raimund Koch

Office: Surat Diamond Bourse by Morphogenesis in India

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day One Winnners Announced - Image 10 of 11
Surat Diamond Bourse by Morphogenesis. Photo © Edmund Sumner

Production, Energy and Logistics: THE COURTYARD CCR LAB by SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS in India

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day One Winnners Announced - Image 9 of 11
The Courtyard CCR lab by Sanjay Puri Architects. Photo © Dinesh Mehta

School: Huizhen High School by Approach Design Studio/Zhejiang University of Technology Engineering Design Group Co. Ltd in China

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day One Winnners Announced - Image 2 of 11
Huizhen High School by Approach Design Studio - Zhejiang University of Technology Engineering Design Group Co.,Ltd. Photo Courtesy of WAF

Sport: Quzhou Stadium by MAD Architects in China

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day One Winnners Announced - Image 8 of 11
Quzhou Stadium by MAD Architects © CreatAR Images

The judges of this year’s Completed Buildings categories praised the high quality of this year's projects. Overall, they were impressed with the level of local community enablement and client collaboration. 

Judges felt that these exemplar projects sensitively referenced history of sites and retained vernacular cues whilst giving thought for future development. Many winning projects considered the meaning of ‘waste’ through the use of found local materials, innovative recycled construction systems and even the transformation of ‘wasted’ time. 

