World Architecture Festival 2023: Day One Winnners Announced

Save this picture! Quzhou Stadium by MAD Architects © CreatAR Images

The first award winners of the 2023 World Architecture Festival have been announced, following Day One of live presentations at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, in which hundreds of shortlisted projects were presented by practices from around the world. Amongst today’s category award winners of the world’s largest international live-judged architectural event are MAD Architects, Woods Bagot and Nextoffice, Studio of Architectural Research & Design, who won across three individual categories.

+ 6

Civic and Community: Taiwan - Reyhanli Centre for World Citizens by Chen-Yu Chiu and the team of Studio Cho in Turkey

Creative Re-use: Kaomai Museums and Tea Barn by PAVA architects in Thailand

Culture: Ravenscar House by Patterson Associates Architects in New Zealand

Display: Turrell Pavilion by Studio MK27 in the Maldives

House and Villa, sponsored by GROHE: Veil House by 5468796 Architecture in Canada

Housing, sponsored by GROHE: 547 West 47th Street - The West Residential by concrete Amsterdam in United States

Office: Surat Diamond Bourse by Morphogenesis in India

Production, Energy and Logistics: THE COURTYARD CCR LAB by SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS in India

School: Huizhen High School by Approach Design Studio/Zhejiang University of Technology Engineering Design Group Co. Ltd in China

Sport: Quzhou Stadium by MAD Architects in China

The judges of this year’s Completed Buildings categories praised the high quality of this year's projects. Overall, they were impressed with the level of local community enablement and client collaboration.

Judges felt that these exemplar projects sensitively referenced history of sites and retained vernacular cues whilst giving thought for future development. Many winning projects considered the meaning of ‘waste’ through the use of found local materials, innovative recycled construction systems and even the transformation of ‘wasted’ time.