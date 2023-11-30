Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
The Grand House / Km Architecture Office

The Grand House / Km Architecture Office

The Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, BeamThe Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Interior PhotographyThe Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Interior Photography, WindowsThe Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, CourtyardThe Grand House / Km Architecture Office - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vĩnh Tường, Vietnam
  • Architects: Km Architecture Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dulux, Toto
  • Lead Architects: Tran Minh Phuoc
  • Technical Manager: Nguyen Trung Cang
  • Executive Architect: Phan Thi Kim Quyen
  • Media: Tran Minh Truong
  • Program / Use / Building Function: House
  • City: Vĩnh Tường
  • Country: Vietnam
The Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The development of large cities attracts many people to work and live there, but their spirit always remains connected to their homeland. This process has given rise to houses built by those who have returned to their hometowns after years of hard work.

The Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Hoang Le
The Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Image 30 of 35
Section 02
The Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le

We named this project Grand House, a shared home for the extended family where siblings return to be with their aging parents and connect with their roots. The spatial organization aims to harmonize openness and modernity with privacy and tradition, catering to the individual users while integrating into the overall context of the new rural area. Here, the descendants remain close and warm to their ancestors yet can embrace a more open, outward-looking lifestyle that adapts positively to the present era.

The Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Image 26 of 35
Plan - 1st floor
The Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le

The spatial arrangement maintains the essential activities of the Grand House: a spacious courtyard linking the inside and outside. On regular days, the central space on the ground floor serves as the host's reception area. The space can expand on special occasions by combining it with the courtyard for festivities or gatherings, like making traditional Chung cakes for the Lunar New Year. Underneath the central staircase is a focal point of the house, where many children play without disturbing other private spaces. Going up the stairs leads to the worship space, preserving memorabilia from the old ancestral altar. On both sides are bedrooms where siblings can stay when they return home.

The Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Image 13 of 35
© Hoang Le
The Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Image 35 of 35
Isometric - Diagram 02
The Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Hoang Le

The double-layer structure is a familiar yet effective technique many architects employ: it fits the tropical architectural style and feels familiar to the locals. However, in this case, we used large sunshade panels to maximize shading effectiveness towards the west. The colors of the panels harmonize with the landscape and endure the harsh weather conditions. All materials used for the house blend harmoniously with the surroundings while maintaining a modern touch: white-toned ceramic tiles cover the walls.

The Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Hoang Le

Familiar spaces like the veranda, courtyard, and children's table are subtly recreated through a contemporary architectural language with minimal details and simplicity. We, the designers and homeowners, aspire to achieve this. After many years away from their homeland, having experienced and learned many new things, we truly need peace and simplicity when we return.

The Grand House / Km Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

