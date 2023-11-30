The Grand House / Km Architecture Office

+ 30

Houses • Vĩnh Tường, Vietnam Architects: Km Architecture Office

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Hoang Le

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dulux , Toto

Lead Architects: Tran Minh Phuoc

Technical Manager: Nguyen Trung Cang

Executive Architect: Phan Thi Kim Quyen

Media: Tran Minh Truong

Program / Use / Building Function: House

City: Vĩnh Tường

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The development of large cities attracts many people to work and live there, but their spirit always remains connected to their homeland. This process has given rise to houses built by those who have returned to their hometowns after years of hard work.

We named this project Grand House, a shared home for the extended family where siblings return to be with their aging parents and connect with their roots. The spatial organization aims to harmonize openness and modernity with privacy and tradition, catering to the individual users while integrating into the overall context of the new rural area. Here, the descendants remain close and warm to their ancestors yet can embrace a more open, outward-looking lifestyle that adapts positively to the present era.

The spatial arrangement maintains the essential activities of the Grand House: a spacious courtyard linking the inside and outside. On regular days, the central space on the ground floor serves as the host's reception area. The space can expand on special occasions by combining it with the courtyard for festivities or gatherings, like making traditional Chung cakes for the Lunar New Year. Underneath the central staircase is a focal point of the house, where many children play without disturbing other private spaces. Going up the stairs leads to the worship space, preserving memorabilia from the old ancestral altar. On both sides are bedrooms where siblings can stay when they return home.

The double-layer structure is a familiar yet effective technique many architects employ: it fits the tropical architectural style and feels familiar to the locals. However, in this case, we used large sunshade panels to maximize shading effectiveness towards the west. The colors of the panels harmonize with the landscape and endure the harsh weather conditions. All materials used for the house blend harmoniously with the surroundings while maintaining a modern touch: white-toned ceramic tiles cover the walls.

Familiar spaces like the veranda, courtyard, and children's table are subtly recreated through a contemporary architectural language with minimal details and simplicity. We, the designers and homeowners, aspire to achieve this. After many years away from their homeland, having experienced and learned many new things, we truly need peace and simplicity when we return.