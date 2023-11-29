Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign

Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign

Save
Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign

Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsFabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - Interior PhotographyFabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - Exterior Photography, FenceFabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Vietnam
  • Architects: 90odesign, Lam Nin Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dat Buom
  • Lead Architect: Ha Huy Thach, Tran Duc Huy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dat Buom

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a closed residential area in Ho Chi Minh City, with a tropical monsoon climate all year round. The house faces straight west, with relatively hot daytime temperatures. Hot and humid temperatures make anti-heat solutions a top priority.

Save this picture!
Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - Interior Photography
© Dat Buom
Save this picture!
Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - Image 17 of 20
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - Interior Photography, Beam
© Dat Buom

The design team proposed a solution to pull back the front space by floor, with the principle that the upper floor extends about 2.5m above the lower floor. With the above option, the building block forms an inverted funnel shape, avoiding too much sunlight impacting the front of the building.

Save this picture!
Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Dat Buom
Save this picture!
Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - Image 20 of 20
Section
Save this picture!
Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dat Buom

In addition, the design team also proposed the solution of "heat-resistant layers." With the first layer, the "Green layer," trees are covered with drooping leaves to create a feeling of filtering out direct heat from the sun. The second layer, the "Fabric Layer," is a layer of wooden slats designed in a square system to reduce 50% of direct light from the sun. In particular, the layers still allow cold convection air to enter the building. With these design options, the house is protected and creates a cool space all year round.

Save this picture!
Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Dat Buom

The front of the building is used with local materials, such as sandstone, natural wood, and especially hanging trees. Inspired by simple solutions and square shapes, the project emphasizes balancing living spaces adapted to users, feeling nature through light and wind.

Save this picture!
Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Dat Buom

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
90odesign
Office
Lam Nin Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Fabric House / Lam Nin Architects + 90odesign" 29 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010249/fabric-house-lam-nin-architects-plus-90odesign> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags