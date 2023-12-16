Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Spa
  4. Brazil
  5. Naz Spa / Traama Arquitetura

Naz Spa / Traama Arquitetura

Save
Naz Spa / Traama Arquitetura

Naz Spa / Traama Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living RoomNaz Spa / Traama Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, BedroomNaz Spa / Traama Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Table, Sink, WindowsNaz Spa / Traama Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairNaz Spa / Traama Arquitetura - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Spa
Asa Sul, Brazil
  • Architects: Traama Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Júlia Tótoli, Edgar César
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arquivo Contemporâneo, Caco Pots, Casa Blanca, Cassio Veiga Casa, Deca, Duratex, Galeria Divino, Galeria Referência, Galeria Tachotte, Moou Iluminação, Natasha Bernardo, Objeto Casa, Portinari, Primavera Casa, Soluz, Wisehome
  • Lead Architects: Amanda Barcelos Saback, Ana Luíza Marques Veloso
  • Landscape: Mauro Barros, Bernard Barros
  • Technical Design: Caio Araújo
  • Details: Narayanna Yumiko
  • Execution: Geométrica Engenharia
  • Carpentry Execution: Kit House
  • Lighting And Sound Project: Studio Pro Mais
  • City: Asa Sul
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Naz Spa / Traama Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Júlia Tótoli

Text description provided by the architects. From the perspective of what has happened in recent years, we believe that care is the key element in healing our weaknesses. Our focus when designing this space was for it to be an accessible environment for all ages. We would like to provoke and instigate self-pride, pride of the marks of our own bodies, of each phase overcome and each battle won. In this search for triggering feelings we found a definition in the URDU language that means pride in being loved, in being cared for.

Save this picture!
Naz Spa / Traama Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Edgar César
Save this picture!
Naz Spa / Traama Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Bedroom
© Júlia Tótoli

Guided by this concept, we conceived SPA NAZ, an environment in which care is presented as an attitude, as an occupation, as responsibility and as involvement, with others, with the environment in which we are inserted and with ourselves. SPA NAZ inspires the search for a safe place, a place that calms, that inspires uniqueness, that respects diversity, that provides welcome and belonging, that allows the re-establishment of fragmented connections. The sinuous and light lines reveal the uses: waiting room, foot scalding, massage and bathing in a fluid way.

Save this picture!
Naz Spa / Traama Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Júlia Tótoli

We seek, with the materiality in this project, to awaken the feeling of calm and balance. We developed the entire design of the project in a beige tone’s palette. The bathroom floor and wall feature porcelain tiles with a grainy look of mineral compounds, giving a very natural result. On the walls, we explored a texture designed to present the space with a subtle play of light and shadow.

Save this picture!
Naz Spa / Traama Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Table, Sink, Windows
© Júlia Tótoli

On the ceiling, wooden frames with linen allow the passage of light and natural ventilation, fundamental elements for an individual's well-being. The folding screen is the protagonist of the environment, framing living and relaxation, and separating the massage area. The garden behind the screen allows us to insert greenery in a discreet and pleasant way. The bathroom countertop made of hand-carved stone fillets reinforces the appreciation of “handmade”.

Save this picture!
Naz Spa / Traama Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bathtub, Bathroom, Sink, Beam
© Edgar César

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Setor Bancário Sul - Asa Sul, Brasília - DF, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Traama Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSpaBrazil
Cite: "Naz Spa / Traama Arquitetura" [Spa Naz / Traama Arquitetura] 16 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010235/naz-spa-traama-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags