World
Soup Of Hope / Tadu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
Soup Of Hope / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
Soup Of Hope / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Handrail
Soup Of Hope / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Community Center
Juazeiro, Brazil
  • Architects: Tadu Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Diego Curcio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Itatiaia, Metalmaq
  • Lead Architect: João Duayer
  • 3d Modelling: Diego Curcio, João Duayer
  • Development And Detailing Of The Architectural Project: Diego Curcio
  • Execution: Flecha Construções
  • City: Juazeiro
  • Country: Brazil
Soup Of Hope / Tadu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Diego Curcio

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to occupy a corner lot in a neighborhood in Juazeiro, Bahia, the space houses the new headquarters of the "Sopão da Esperança" (Soup of Hope), a volunteer initiative promoted by Mrs. Nádia Ribeiro, which distributes food to the community. Built from scratch, the project was developed for the segment "Fazendo o bem, sem olhar a quem" on the Domingão com Huck program, broadcasted by Rede Globo. The charitable activity, started during the Covid-19 pandemic, relies on food donations. The initiative takes place once a week, serving approximately 600 people who receive soups and basic food baskets.

Soup Of Hope / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Diego Curcio

The space is divided into two blocks connected by a central hall, used to receive the population in an organized manner. Part of the daily work dynamics of the volunteers and the distribution of soups occur in this courtyard. On one side of the building is the industrial kitchen, equipped with utensils and ample space for meal preparation. On the opposite side, bathrooms and a pantry occupy the second block of the headquarters. On the side, facing the courtyard, a garden supplies part of the food production.

Soup Of Hope / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Diego Curcio

The building was erected using structural concrete blocks, eliminating the need for pillars and beams and contributing to the speed of construction. A single roof rests on the structure, supported by metal trusses that keep the tiles away from the walls, creating gaps for air circulation. Walls built with spaces between bricks serve the same purpose. Understanding the relationship between the city and the São Francisco River, wavy paintings were designed for the facade. The idea evokes the curves of the “Velho Chico”, so present in the local collective imagination.

Soup Of Hope / Tadu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Diego Curcio

Address:Juazeiro, BA, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Tadu Arquitetura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerBrazil
Cite: "Soup Of Hope / Tadu Arquitetura" [Sopão da Esperança / Tadu Arquitetura] 27 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010231/soup-of-hope-tadu-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

