YEARLY PLAN Shanghai Gallery / dongqi Design

+ 31

Design Team: Weijing He, Huiyi Wu, Ning Wang, Karen Wang, Jing Xu, Danyi Zhang, Xiaoyu Ma, Chloe Wang

Clients: YEARLY PLAN

Program : Retail, Gallery, Commercial and Offices

City: Jing An Qu

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The 3-story exhibition and retail building - YEARLY PLAN Shanghai, designed by dongqi Design, is located on Changle Road, which represents the typical historical center of Shanghai. The architect wants the project to comply with the original texture of the city, so the massing of the old building is maintained.

The vertical piers in the building consist of two concrete special-shaped piers on both sides and stairs sandwiched in between. It is the only vertical structure inside the space. The large non-frame glass curtain walls and pillarless space allow people to overlook Building 2 on the side of the courtyard from the inside, or enjoy the street view on the side of Changle Road. The roof is borne by four 40mm thick steel plates that meet each other at different angles and are connected to the concrete piers. The overall structure is an asymmetrical eccentric structural system. Each steel plate has its unique shape and different cantilever distance, up to 7 meters The concrete piers look like rough rocks from the outside. The “rock” seems to have been split by a knife in order to embed in the stairs. The two "split" piers are not parallel to each other but slightly inclined.

The concrete piers are hand-chiseled on the outside, while are polished several times manually on the inside by the stairs. It shows totally different textures of concrete. MEP systems are set up in the structure layers of the building. The materials of the air conditioning covers are chosen according to the flooring materials. The MEP layer is combined into the building structure, which releases the floor height to the greatest extent.

The disengagement of vertical concrete piers and horizontal floors strengthens the vertical penetration of the core cylinder. The stair handrail is a whole stainless steel round rod that goes between the floors with beginning connecting to the end. It becomes a handrail at the staircases while serves as a clothing hanging rod in the display area. It also undertakes the function of space lighting.

The height of rain gutters is carefully determined to consistent with the proportions of the floors on the façade. The gutters on four sides of the roof converge above the corner glass walls and one can see the water curtain from inside on rainy days. The rainwater pours into the customized stainless steel flower pool of the terrace, irrigating the landscape and creating the natural atmosphere at the same time.

The proportions of facades have also been carefully scrutinized. The facade of the building by the courtyard is like three horizontal scrolls. The paintings reflect the surrounding scenery during the day while reveal the interior mood at night.