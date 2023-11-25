Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Parasite Habitat / Cherry Art Hub

Parasite Habitat / Cherry Art Hub

Apartments, Renovation
Novi Sad, Serbia
  • Architects: Cherry Art Hub
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  39
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Relja Ivanic
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Blanco, Ideal Stone, Vuno Design
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential / Apartments
  • City: Novi Sad
  • Country: Serbia
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

Text description provided by the architects. The  apartment  is  designed  for  two  people  as  a unique space with an embedded bedroom – this method is unique and consists of forming a new text inside the phrase we are used to.

© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

The bedroom plays the role of a parasite, while everything  else  inside  the  apartment  is positioned in relation to the intruder. The tame pest, at the same time unclothed and surrounded, becomes an accomplice, changing its identity, but not its function. It  plays  with  the  structure  inside  which  it  is placed. It is emphasized, yet it does not stand out.

© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

The game of contrast of expressions enriches the  meaning  of housing.  It  leads to a better understanding between the complexity  of functions and users needs. Modeled after Japanese architecture, the functionality of every single square meter is provided for the user. Next to the huge storing space, the dominant living room hasn’t been lost.

© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

The furniture that embraces the walls, the only real borders  of  the  apartment,  still leaves empty spaceEverything  has  been  optimized so the user can, smoothly, without making any compromises, fulfill all their needs by choosing various activities - for example recreational. From everyday stretching exercises to partner exercises, the  big  room  gives  enough  width  for these necessary movements.

© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

The extendable dining table, placed inside the cabinet at the ledge of the living room, is mobile and able to host six people at dinner, while the  modular  sofa  provides overnight accommodation for one person.  There is a provocation at the  expense  of  perception due to the width of the space and the various ways of staging the living room. The impression of spaciousness, even in this small space, is present as the collimation lines of the adjoining rooms conjoin in every room. It  is  possible  to  enter  into  every  nook of the space, which creates more intimacy the deeper we go inside, without losing sight of the rest of the space.  The  feeling  of  uniqueness  is created  –  a  whole  established  as  mutual permeation of two worlds, outside and inside. The  feeling  of  isolation,  belonging  to  a specific  room, has  been brought to question. This space represents everything we didn’t know we could experience in a very limited square footage apartment.

© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

The simplicity of materials throughout the space is retained through the furniture, floors, and walls, while the internal borders create a studio of colors.

Floor plan variation 01
Floor plan variation 01
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

What hasn’t been deviated from is the fact that the room must be adjusted to the needs of the user and in no way should this suffer due to aesthetics. Its quality lies in the simplicity of the project design, not in the aesthetic decorations.

© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Novi Sad, Serbia

Cherry Art Hub
Cite: "Parasite Habitat / Cherry Art Hub" 25 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010192/parasite-habitat-cherry-art-hub> ISSN 0719-8884

