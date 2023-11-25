Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Mixed Use Architecture
  Bulgaria
  DOT Sofia / I/O architects

DOT Sofia / I/O architects

DOT Sofia / I/O architects

DOT Sofia / I/O architects

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Gallery, Residential Architecture
Sofía, Bulgaria
  Architects: I/O architects
  Area:  1576
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Assen Emilov
  Lead Architects: Viara Jeliazkova, Georgi Katov
DOT Sofia / I/O architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Assen Emilov

Text description provided by the architects. Embedded in the urban complexity of the biggest street market in Sofia the simple two-volume structure of the DOT Sofia building manifests unexpectedly different faces and scales from the possible viewpoints.

DOT Sofia / I/O architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Assen Emilov
DOT Sofia / I/O architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Assen Emilov
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The hybrid program of intertwined contemporary art and events space; signature restaurants and designed urban living are injected into the rather neglected historic heart of the city with the clear ambition to redirect its inevitable transformation.

DOT Sofia / I/O architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Assen Emilov
DOT Sofia / I/O architects - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Assen Emilov

The rusted steel facade preserves the characteristic aged materiality of the area while the dynamics of the oversized shutters follow the rhythm of the market life.

DOT Sofia / I/O architects - Exterior Photography
© Assen Emilov

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryResidential ArchitectureBulgaria
