DOT Sofia / I/O architects

Text description provided by the architects. Embedded in the urban complexity of the biggest street market in Sofia the simple two-volume structure of the DOT Sofia building manifests unexpectedly different faces and scales from the possible viewpoints.

The hybrid program of intertwined contemporary art and events space; signature restaurants and designed urban living are injected into the rather neglected historic heart of the city with the clear ambition to redirect its inevitable transformation.

The rusted steel facade preserves the characteristic aged materiality of the area while the dynamics of the oversized shutters follow the rhythm of the market life.