Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou

Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou

Save
Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou

Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Exterior Photography, FacadeLuxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Exterior Photography, FacadeLuxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Exterior Photography, FacadeLuxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Exterior Photography, FacadeLuxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Restaurants & Bars, Community, Retail
Cheng Du Shi, China
  • Architects: Atelier Sizhou
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-exist
  • Lead Architects: Xianshu Jin, Jia Liu
  • Design Team: Wei Huang, Ruoqian Jiang, Jialin Jiang, Qingke Qin, Yunjia Zhou
  • Structural Design: Xiaolong Zhang
  • Construction: Sichuan Tianqin steel structure Engineering
  • Landscape Design: Yudao Landscape
  • Lighting Design: BPI
  • Clients: Chengdu Wanhua Hushan Cultural Tourism
  • City: Cheng Du Shi
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arch-exist

Text description provided by the architects. Project Background. The biggest environmental resource of "Luxelakes" is water, and the planning creates a meandering shoreline, so that all plots and water are related to the greatest possible extent. In the design of "Tianfu Food Island Phase I", all buildings are distributed along the shoreline, forming a pedestrian main street, and several main commercial volumes are directly adjacent to the water.

Save this picture!
Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arch-exist
Save this picture!
Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Image 27 of 28
Section
Save this picture!
Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arch-exist

Space Layout. In the early planning and layout, when we placed the building volume directly by the lake, it actually means that the lake shoreline has become the exclusive enjoyment of the few consumers who enter the building. If we arrange all the buildings along the lake, the rent of the lakeshore business may become very high, but the public value of the area will be minimized. Therefore we confirmed the layout quickly: put all the buildings to the back of the field directly, and let the public flow through the front of the building.

Save this picture!
Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Image 26 of 28
Section
Save this picture!
Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Arch-exist
Save this picture!
Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Arch-exist

The advantage of this layout is that each business has a large extension space facing the lake. These spaces leave a huge imagination space for business operations,and its economic value is no less than the indoor area of the building in Chengdu. The cascading building and the cascading landscape platforms not only reflect the trend of the site, but also supplement the operation. Under such a form and layout, a completely public and shared field is realized: all people, whether they are enjoying food or just wandering, are participants in this space.

Save this picture!
Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Exterior Photography
© Arch-exist
Save this picture!
Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Arch-exist

Inside the building, we created a lot of space under the eaves, vague small-scale space. These spaces increase the desire to explore the building, and at the same time, some small businesses with a weaker rental capacity but a strong sense of atmosphere can also participate in this lakeside field.

Save this picture!
Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Arch-exist
Save this picture!
Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arch-exist

Building Form. In terms of form, we have deliberated many times, hoping that this building can not only have unity, but also have the independence of their respective businesses. The sloping roof enhances the layered sense and spacial changes, and each eaves implies different operating entities. We hope to explain that this building is a cluster, not an independent, large-scale "box"; it is a lakeside community business , not a lakeside city business. The "Tianfu Food Island" project cuts and folds the original lake shoreline through space to maximize the use of the lakeside. All people in this scene, whether they consume or not, participate in it, and jointly shape the warm, cordial, leisurely and elegant lakeside atmosphere, this is also the temperament of the place we hope to present.

Save this picture!
Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arch-exist

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ke Lin Lu Xi Duan, Wen Jiang Qu, Cheng Du Shi, Si Chuan Sheng, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Sizhou
Office

Materials

GlassSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommercial ArchitectureRetailChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommercial ArchitectureRetailChina
Cite: "Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou" 21 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009924/luxelakes-tianfu-food-island-phase-ii-atelier-sizhou> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags