Luxelakes Tianfu Food Island Phase II / Atelier Sizhou

+ 23

Design Team: Wei Huang, Ruoqian Jiang, Jialin Jiang, Qingke Qin, Yunjia Zhou

Structural Design: Xiaolong Zhang

Construction: Sichuan Tianqin steel structure Engineering

Landscape Design: Yudao Landscape

Lighting Design: BPI

Clients: Chengdu Wanhua Hushan Cultural Tourism

City: Cheng Du Shi

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Project Background. The biggest environmental resource of "Luxelakes" is water, and the planning creates a meandering shoreline, so that all plots and water are related to the greatest possible extent. In the design of "Tianfu Food Island Phase I", all buildings are distributed along the shoreline, forming a pedestrian main street, and several main commercial volumes are directly adjacent to the water.

Space Layout. In the early planning and layout, when we placed the building volume directly by the lake, it actually means that the lake shoreline has become the exclusive enjoyment of the few consumers who enter the building. If we arrange all the buildings along the lake, the rent of the lakeshore business may become very high, but the public value of the area will be minimized. Therefore we confirmed the layout quickly: put all the buildings to the back of the field directly, and let the public flow through the front of the building.

The advantage of this layout is that each business has a large extension space facing the lake. These spaces leave a huge imagination space for business operations,and its economic value is no less than the indoor area of the building in Chengdu. The cascading building and the cascading landscape platforms not only reflect the trend of the site, but also supplement the operation. Under such a form and layout, a completely public and shared field is realized: all people, whether they are enjoying food or just wandering, are participants in this space.

Inside the building, we created a lot of space under the eaves, vague small-scale space. These spaces increase the desire to explore the building, and at the same time, some small businesses with a weaker rental capacity but a strong sense of atmosphere can also participate in this lakeside field.

Building Form. In terms of form, we have deliberated many times, hoping that this building can not only have unity, but also have the independence of their respective businesses. The sloping roof enhances the layered sense and spacial changes, and each eaves implies different operating entities. We hope to explain that this building is a cluster, not an independent, large-scale "box"; it is a lakeside community business , not a lakeside city business. The "Tianfu Food Island" project cuts and folds the original lake shoreline through space to maximize the use of the lakeside. All people in this scene, whether they consume or not, participate in it, and jointly shape the warm, cordial, leisurely and elegant lakeside atmosphere, this is also the temperament of the place we hope to present.