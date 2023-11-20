Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Ederlezi House / Taller Práctica Arquitectura

Ederlezi House / Taller Práctica Arquitectura

Ederlezi House / Taller Práctica Arquitectura - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
San Pedro Garza García, Mexico
  • Team: Alejandro Gutiérrez
  • Construction: GC3
  • Lanscape: Oswaldo Zurita
  • City: San Pedro Garza García
  • Country: Mexico
Save this picture!
© Dove Dope
© Dove Dope
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Text description provided by the architects. 360 degrees of views of hills, mountains, and hills connect the user with the horizon from the terrace at the top of the house. The interior is different, the robust reddish atmospheres, patios, and landscaped spaces invite a calm, more intimate and disconnected life.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Ederlezi is the name of the celebration that marks the beginning of spring in the Balkans and Turkey. A break from the gray winter that manifests itself with music, dancing, and flowers. The contrasts between the green vegetation and the red tones of the pasta on the walls, the tezontle of the gardens and the doors seek to perpetuate the warmth and movement of that time of year and emulate memories of desert and Mediterranean landscapes present in conversations with clients during the design process.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Ground Plan
Ground Plan
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

From the particularity of its volumetry and the mysteries and surprises that define its routes, the personality of the house is built, deeply similar but different from its context, combining classic elements of northwest architecture such as the base and the proportion of the openings with more abstract contemporary elements.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Built on a narrow plot of five meters wide and twenty meters deep in the historic center of San Pedro Garza in the metropolitan area of Monterrey, the house is organized through a spinal column of circulations and services along the boundary and a central patio that divides the program into two volumes.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The first one facing the street contains the entrance hall, the garage, the double-height guest room with a mezzanine, and a rooftop terrace. In the second one at the back is the living room, dining room, kitchen, a blue patio that tops off the end of the plot, and the master bedroom that has access to a landscaped terrace.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Ederlezi House / Taller Práctica Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© César Béjar

Although the plan is born from a rational sequence of squares, the section is more dynamic with steps, platforms, overlaps in the doors, and friezes that end with the red ziggurat that forms a containment towards the street and solves with its facade the current restrictions on heritage and conservation. Faced with the challenges and opportunities that housing in heritage areas in growing cities implies, the Ederlezi house reconciles notions such as the fluidity of an ethereal and open space with the privacy that allows separating life from the streets and boundaries from what happens inside.

Save this picture!
© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica

The project seeks to blur the routine based on the diversity of experiences it offers and at the same time rethink the cadastral condition of long and narrow plots in this area as a fertile typology to explore with volumes that are perforated, carved, and excavated in a stereotomic dialogue between the personality of the user, the house, and the mountain.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Project gallery

About this office
Taller Práctica Arquitectura
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
