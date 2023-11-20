Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
  • Architects: Jorge Garibay Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  452
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Belio
  • Lead Architects: Jorge Garibay Barajas
Lujambio House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© César Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Lujambio are geometric figures that repeat and come close to each other, but never touch.

Lujambio House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© César Belio
Lujambio House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Image 16 of 18
Ground Plan

It is this gesture, this courtesy, of celebrating the dimensionless space.

Lujambio House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© César Belio
Lujambio House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Image 17 of 18
First Floor Plan

This happens through the approach of form and texture. It is the celebration of what happens when form ceases to be.

Lujambio House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© César Belio
Lujambio House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Image 18 of 18
Roof Plan
Lujambio House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© César Belio

