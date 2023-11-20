Lujambio House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos

-
Architects: Jorge Garibay Arquitectos
- Area: 452 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:César Belio
-
Lead Architects: Jorge Garibay Barajas
- Design: Edgar Estrada Ruiz
- City: Santiago de Querétaro
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Lujambio are geometric figures that repeat and come close to each other, but never touch.
It is this gesture, this courtesy, of celebrating the dimensionless space.
This happens through the approach of form and texture. It is the celebration of what happens when form ceases to be.