ORIGINAL CONCEPT Studio Office / Shire Space Research

Text description provided by the architects. Dedicated and unique, Pinchu hopes the new studio can convey the same work attitude while breaking through traditional brand display space styles to the maximum extent possible. The new space is expected to create a relatively relaxed working and communication atmosphere for users. Through innovative and systematic design, the space can interact with people and inspire them at the same time. Therefore, the primary design challenge is how to effectively integrate the display space and office space in such a space, and meet the different spatial usage needs and scenarios under different functions. The new space aims to promote observation and perception through the expression of logical thinking, which is the meaning it wants to convey.

Due to the physical scale of the space, we have decided to effectively integrate the display format of wood products with the spatial usage functions. We will unify the display functions within the usage functions, reflecting them in a relatively restrained form. We will maximize the space available for users.

In terms of spatial expression, in order to maximize compatibility with brand management, we mainly use wood to structure the entire space. We hope to show the brand's professionalism by using wood to build different functional bodies.

In the common space area, we combined the island table and model cabinet in the form of blocks and placed them in the open area. Shimadai satisfies internal conference functions while also taking into account customer sample selection needs. In order to achieve a variety of functions, we set up an embedded lighting tool slot on the island platform. We combined it with a model display function to increase the convenience of sample selection.

For the design of the office area, we use a wooden framework to express the brand management attributes as much as possible. The wooden framework is combined with a movable partition system that can meet the different privacy needs of the office area while achieving flexible switching between internal office and meeting scenarios.

The design of the water bar area is presented with a large stone effect. While combining the overall atmosphere to satisfy functional use, the physical expression of the space is more rhythmic. In order to make the details of the space richer and more interesting, we used the same method to design wall lights that can change the angle of light for the space to increase the interactivity between the space and people. At the same time, we designed a new coffee table for the space to make the overall nature of the space more unified.