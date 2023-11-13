Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Vietnam
  • Architects: Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asia Lighting, Hoaphat, Samsung, Toto
  • Lead Architects: Nguyen Khac Phuoc, Tran Dan Truong
  • Supevisor: Dinh Van Dung
  • Construction Contractor: Nguyen Quang Sang
  • Architect Supervisor: Tran Dan Truong
  • Structural Engineers: Tran Duy Han
  • Electrical Engineer: Diep Xuan Minh
  • Water Supply Engineer: Nguyen Thuy Binh
  • Interior Construction: Le Xuan Tien
  • Country: Vietnam
Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Trieu Chien

‘’Ká Coffee’’ is located on the outskirts of Vinh City, Nghe An, next to the large Vsip industrial park. The peaceful countryside becomes more bustling due to the appearance of a series of modern factories, leading to the development of service demand.

Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Trieu Chien
Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Image 21 of 26
Plan
Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table, Beam, Windows, Patio, Garden, Deck
© Trieu Chien

''Ká Coffee'' brings a new perspective and experience to this type of local coffee shop: the aesthetics of the architectural space combined with the quality of drinks from the investor, bringing a competitive advantage. 8x20m plot of land, 5-year lease term, and low investment cost (500 million VND) are the conditions and context for architects to propose a coffee shop model to maximize construction time, reduce labor, and reduce the portion of concrete construction. Main materials are considered and selected based on the criteria of reuse at the end of the land lease term and can be used to rebuild in another location if necessary.

Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Trieu Chien
Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Image 25 of 26
Exploded Diagram

Adapting the form of a 2-roof tent, the architects created a unique spatial structure. Slender white-painted round iron columns d60 support the roof system, making it look like a layer of curtain that dissolves in space, making the iron material soft. The curved roof system stretches from low to high as a visual attraction, increasing the attractiveness and stimulation for customers to experience.

Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography, Garden, Patio, Beam, Courtyard
© Trieu Chien

Recycled plywood materials are used for the ceiling, and firewood commonly used for local cooking is used to decorate the space to make it cozy, rustic, and friendly. An outdoor coffee space is spread out into 2 areas: front yard and back yard, bringing the atmosphere of a picnic coffee party in nature. In addition to the main roof structure, the space can be expanded with additional tarpaulin roof systems to serve flexible usage needs.

Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Forest, Garden
© Trieu Chien

Plants for the shop come from available plants in the area, such as elephant grass, elephant ears, bananas, and bamboo... enough to bring local characteristics to the shop and limit costs. Using local workers to build the shop is also an advantage in reducing construction costs.

Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Trieu Chien
Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Image 23 of 26
Elevations 01 and 02
Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien

‘’Ká coffee’’ is a model with unique qualities, environmentally friendly, low price, and recyclable materials. It is typical for the next successive models that architects aim for.

Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Hưng Nguyên District, Nghe An, Vietnam

About this office
Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects
Office

Materials

SteelPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopVietnam

Materials and Tags

SteelPlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopVietnam
Cite: "Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects " 13 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009612/ka-coffee-nguyen-khac-phuoc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags