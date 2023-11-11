Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Italy
  5. Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati

Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati

Save
Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati

Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, BalconyPichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, FacadePichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - Interior Photography, WindowsPichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Milano, Italy
  • Founding Partners: Filippo Pagliani, Michele Rossi
  • Project Director: Alessandro Rossi
  • Project Leader: Alberto Ficele
  • Architects: Sharon Ambrosio, Alexia Caccavella, Antonio Cinquegrana, Sofia Dalmasso, Andrea Dalpasso, Lorenzo Merloni, Andrea Riva, Cristina Tudela Molino, Marco Vitalini.
  • Visualizers: Antonio Cavallo, Mario Frusca, Stefano Venegoni
  • Graphic Designer: Marinella Ferrari
  • Project Management: Marinella Nidasio
  • Works And Structures Management: Mauro Grossi
  • General Contractor : Mariani Srl
  • Fire Prevention: General Planning
  • City: Milano
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Francesca Iovene

Text description provided by the architects. Originally designed for residential use by students and young professionals linked to the nearby university centers – Naba and Bocconi –, the Pichi 12 project has developed into its final form as the residence for a more widespread use characterized by an architectural mark that, far from laying claim to an iconic status, blends within the urban fabric of the area near the Navigli in Milan. 

Save this picture!
Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Francesca Iovene
Save this picture!
Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Francesca Iovene

Featuring strong distinctive elements, such as a play of neat white-plastered volumes and architectural details of loggias and windows covered in sheet metal, the project reinterprets the modernism of Milanese residential architecture into an elegant, democratic, and understated building. 

Save this picture!
Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Francesca Iovene

The project’s beating heart is the green courtyard open to the street; at its center a maple tree which, once grown, will make the view of the garden and the road from the windows and loggias even more pleasant. The courtyard, a reference to the urban courtyard that in historic Milanese residences is traditionally internal and private, opens up to public life. It acts as a filter between individual home living and communal urban coexistence.

Save this picture!
Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Francesca Iovene
Save this picture!
Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Francesca Iovene
Save this picture!
Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Francesca Iovene

The building is spread over three floors, with the ground floor reserved for communal activities and socializing. The flats, of different layouts and sizes, are all designed to accommodate a diverse community and guarantee a good quality of living. The dry construction techniques that were studied for the building entailed the use of materials – such as steel – capable of creating both lightness and strength. 

Save this picture!
Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - Image 29 of 33
Plan

The façades generate simple geometric volumes, the loggias having been hollowed out to create a discontinuous yet harmonious pattern of solids and void, openings, and blind walls. Clinker was used to line the loggias as a tribute to a type of coating that has been widely used for the facades of Milanese architecture since the 1940s. Set back from the white facades, the aqua green of the loggias' back walls is the building’s only note of color, in tune with the green of the internal courtyard's vegetation.

Save this picture!
Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicola Colella

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Via Mario Pichi, 12, 20143 Milano MI, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Park Associati
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsItaly
Cite: "Pichi 12 Housing / Park Associati" 11 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009601/pichi-12-housing-park-associati> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags