World
  Anthos Scenography - Polimoda Graduation Show 2023 / (ab)NORMAL

Anthos Scenography - Polimoda Graduation Show 2023 / (ab)NORMAL

Anthos Scenography - Polimoda Graduation Show 2023 / (ab)NORMAL

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Installations & Structures
Firenze, Italy
  • Creative Direction: Massimiliano Giornetti
  • Exhibition Scenography: Silvia Missaglia, Camilla Vaghi
  • Client: Polimoda
  • Production: Urban Production
  • City: Firenze
  • Country: Italy
Anthos Scenography - Polimoda Graduation Show 2023 / (ab)NORMAL - Image 2 of 17
© Tiziano Ercoli

Text description provided by the architects. On the occasion of 104th Pitti Uomo, (ab)Normal has designed the scenography for Polimoda's highly anticipated annual Graduation Show, titled "Anthos”. The event, which took place on June 15th in the new B4 building at Manifattura Tabacchi, showcased an impressive lineup of 25 collections, comprising over 100 looks crafted by Polimoda's top designers from all over the world.

Anthos Scenography - Polimoda Graduation Show 2023 / (ab)NORMAL - Interior Photography, Chair
© Tiziano Ercoli

SCENOGRAPHY. While preserving the industrial charm of Pier Luigi Nervi’s building, a translucent wall splits the space into two parts: one half hosts the guests, the other serves as backstage. On the perimeter, a scenographic white curtain completely obscures the showspace from natural light. Moments before the show begins, a carefully orchestrated play of lights unveils a captivating spectacle of shadows and silhouettes, exposing the dynamic flurry of activity and meticulous preparations unfolding behind the scenes. This artful presentation grants the audience a glimpse into the enigmatic realm on the other side. The translucent wall, composed of modular polycarbonate panels spanning over 80 metres, functions both as a filter, concealing the invisible mechanics behind the scenes, and as a canvas, showcasing the collections of the students. 

Anthos Scenography - Polimoda Graduation Show 2023 / (ab)NORMAL - Interior Photography
© Tiziano Ercoli

CIRCULARITY. All materials used in the scenography have been carefully selected with end-of-life considerations. After the show, every element has been dismantled and returned for further processing. Notably, the polycarbonate panels will be transformed into new materials, embodying the ethos of regeneration and innovation. Sustainability is at the core of the Anthos Graduation Show, exemplifying (ab)Normal's dedication to waste reduction and reimagining the lifecycle of scenography elements. LOCATION. The Polimoda Graduation Show took place at the new B4 wing of the Manifattura Tabacchi, an integral part of an urban regeneration project. Situated within this modern development are Polimoda's workshops. The location itself is a rationalist structure designed by architect Pier Luigi Nervi, which beautifully showcases Polimoda's state-of-the-art approach while embracing contemporary and accessible spatial utilisation for creative expression.

Anthos Scenography - Polimoda Graduation Show 2023 / (ab)NORMAL - Interior Photography
© Tiziano Ercoli

Project location

Address:Via delle Cascine, 35, 50144 Firenze FI, Italy

(ab)NORMAL
