Garden Tea Room / Rashid Ali Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
Garden Tea Room / Rashid Ali Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
Garden Tea Room / Rashid Ali Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting
Garden Tea Room / Rashid Ali Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hargeisa, Somalia
  • Principal Designer: Rashid Ali
  • Project Architect: Hussein Mahmoud Said
  • City: Hargeisa
  • Country: Somalia
Garden Tea Room / Rashid Ali Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lyndon Douglas

Text description provided by the architects. The structure is a small garden pavilion made almost entirely of timber. It is located inside a large private garden open to neighbors and invited guests for social and educational events. Primarily, it functions as a space for the owner to enjoy the garden and socialize with friends and neighbors. In addition to private enjoyment and informal socializing, it is intended for educational workshops (business literacy) for women in the neighborhood and the playful, hands-on education of young children. 

Garden Tea Room / Rashid Ali Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lyndon Douglas
Garden Tea Room / Rashid Ali Architects - Image 16 of 20
Plan
Garden Tea Room / Rashid Ali Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Lyndon Douglas

The idea was to insert a contemporary structure inside an open space where it is seen in contrast to its hard backdrop of flat textures of the surrounding existing masonry structures. The project is part of a current preoccupation with introducing and experimenting with materials and construction techniques that are locally unfamiliar. The aim was to build in a relatively short time from a workshop and leave the possibility for disassembling and reuse in the future. 

Garden Tea Room / Rashid Ali Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Lyndon Douglas
Garden Tea Room / Rashid Ali Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Lyndon Douglas
Garden Tea Room / Rashid Ali Architects - Image 19 of 20
Elevation

The structure comprises a series of timber frames expressed structurally as an envelope. The facade on all four sides consists of a chequered pattern of ply and tinted mirrored panels. The upper section of the structure, which is cantilevered to form a canopy over two entrances, is lined inside with polycarbonate to express it as a separate material element. The short sides are partially open, allowing a breeze to cool the interior and function as entrances. The tinted panels enable one to enjoy the garden from inside in privacy when inside the space. 

Garden Tea Room / Rashid Ali Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lyndon Douglas

Project location

Address:Hargeisa, Somalia

About this office
Rashid Ali Architects
Wood

Cite: "Garden Tea Room / Rashid Ali Architects" 12 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009564/garden-tea-room-rashid-ali-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

