World
ocio Coffee / studiomovement

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Daejeon, South Korea
  • Architects: studiomovement
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  374
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Siun Oh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artemide, Benjamin Moore, Renolit
  • Lead Architect: Junhyeok Heo
  • Branding: Sangmin Park
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Cafe
  • City: Daejeon
  • Country: South Korea
ocio Coffee / studiomovement - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Siun Oh

‘ocio’ means rest or relaxation space. As coffee culture became popular, it was intended to embody the mental relaxation felt while drinking coffee rather than simply drinking and savoring coffee. The intention was to draw visual attention to the exterior with 'stainless steel,' and the red wave bricks stacked high from the second to third floors enhanced the volume of the building.

ocio Coffee / studiomovement - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Siun Oh
ocio Coffee / studiomovement - Image 20 of 24
Plan - 1st floor
ocio Coffee / studiomovement - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Siun Oh

We tried to arouse curiosity about the space through the contrasting images seen from the outside and the inside, and when you come inside, you will find a heavily placed space on the first floor. A coffee bar and built-in chairs were placed using round-shaped formative elements, and colorfully overlapping materials and tones created a unique space.

ocio Coffee / studiomovement - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Siun Oh
ocio Coffee / studiomovement - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Siun Oh

Painting with a thick texture and steel, a cold material, were selected as the main finishing materials, and the movable furniture, round-shaped built-in chair, and display wall were all made of wood to express warmth and peace of mind. Coming up to the second floor, a round partition with a rough texture centered the flow of the space, with freely placed tables and a space inside.

ocio Coffee / studiomovement - Interior Photography
© Siun Oh
ocio Coffee / studiomovement - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Siun Oh

Using furniture and table arrangements with a completely different sense of volume gave the space a sense of mass and fun at the same time. The small details hidden here and there were enough to further express our individuality.

ocio Coffee / studiomovement - Interior Photography, Facade
© Siun Oh

