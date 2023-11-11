coldframe Café / Sherpa

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. A cold frame is a small hotbed that preserves warmth in the cold. We can feel warmth and comfort even in the cold. It's like Christmas in August. We wanted to convey a more stark sense through the contrast between brutalism and architectural style as the language of space.

It is based on a black wood material that can embrace both coldness and warmth. The wall that catches your eye as soon as you enter through the door shows the concrete surface through sanding. The contrast of plants delivers a more comfortable and gentle feeling.

The stainless steel (polished material) partition seen in the middle acts as a separation of movement lines, reflects light and projects the main wall to convey the image to be expressed more intuitively. Next, all the furniture that catches the eye has a monolithic mass feeling, influenced by brutalism-based architecture.

Among them, the long bench and large table enhance the warm feeling through contrasting colors. In addition, the grid frame, which is often used in plant greenhouses, was adopted for the shape of the top to provide structural unity.