Caburi House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE

House Interiors • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: ARCHITECTS OFFICE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 210 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Felco

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Antonio Citterio , Arcangelo Ianelli , Dpot , Isamu Noguchi , Jorge Zalszupin , Paola Muller , Studio Arthur Casas , Sérgio Rodrigues

Lead Architect: Greg Bousquet

General Director: Luiz Trindade

Creative Directors: Raphaell Valença, Felipe Alves

Project Management: Rodrigo Poli

Architects: Vinicius Fernandes, Marjorie Romano, Marcelo Fava, Renata Ribeiro, Juliana Carvalho, Gabriel Correa, Priscila Pasquarelli

3D: Thiago Buccieri

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. In order to bring the existing spaces of Casa Caburi in line with the current lives of its inhabitants in São Paulo, the Interior Design by ARCHITECTS OFFICE reveals the essence of the home, translating important words such as coziness, integration, and timelessness into the furniture, color palette, collected items, and family heirlooms.

The design process focused on the social areas of a spacious and airy residence imbued with the experience accumulated by the owners over the ten years they have lived in the house, which revealed a desire to make it more functional and adapted to a new moment.

Based on a symmetrical design, the living room was divided into two equal parts to encourage proximity among visitors and create a more intimate atmosphere. While the right side is dedicated to the bar designed on a long, straight sideboard, the left side focuses on the fireplace, with its elongated rectangular design and the use of natural material, here in the form of stone, engaging in a dialogue with the linearity of the sideboard.

The project took its starting point from two large travertine marble slabs placed at the entrance of the house, which were covered by an expansive wooden panel to create a scenic foreground, blurring the outline of the entrance door. Contrasting with each of the light marble pieces are canvases in darker tones by Arcangelo Ianelli. Hung by steel cables attached to the ceiling to preserve the marble, the artworks accentuate the process of symmetrization.

As a central divider, two off-white sofas, already part of the residents' collection, were placed to enable a seamless integration of the space and encourage gathering. Positioned towards opposite walls, they were brought together by their backs, creating two parallel circulation flows. Each half was furnished with identical or equivalent furniture pieces, from the rugs to the arrangement of the furniture, with emphasis on two green sofas (Dpot), positioned near the wooden panel at the entrance and facing the veranda that connects to the garden. The rugs, specially designed by Paola Muller for the signature creation, highlight the mirroring effect.

Antique objects and silverware, including collected items and family heirlooms, were arranged in a more daring layout, coexisting with contemporary pieces. This is exemplified by the Amorfa coffee tables by Studio Arthur Casas and the Febo armchairs by Antonio Citterio. Among the modernist names, the work of Jorge Zalszupin is present in the Paulistana and ZC1 armchairs, while Sérgio Rodrigues is represented by one of his benches. The Akari UF4 33N paper lamp by Isamu Noguchi is another significant item in the final result. A symbiosis of styles, in a hybrid language where modern and contemporary design converge with pieces from other eras.

The artistic harmony of Casa Caburi is accentuated by shades that range between cream and brown, and textures that span from stone to wood and upholstery, prompting a reflection on the meanings and attributes of what is alike or opposite, near or far, continuity or contrast, composing a poetic of dwelling in art.