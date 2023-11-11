Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research

+ 23

Lead Interior Designers: Abdulla Al Shamsi, Khaider Plaza

Design Architect: Noor Samir

Interior Designer: Christine Zacheria, Hamideh Ranjbar

Structure Engineer: Yasser El Zayed

Site Engineer: Walid Boudegga

Glazing & Aluminum: Euro Falcon

Stone: Al Hadara Stone Company

City: Sharjah

Country: United Arab Emirates

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in Sharjah, UAE, Villa Diwani is a unique testament to architectural finesse and Arabic calligraphy interplay. Commissioned by art enthusiasts keen on calligraphy, the villa seamlessly marries these two worlds, creating a space that reflects functional living and artistic appreciation. The visionary owner of Villa Diwani is a dedicated patron of Arabic calligraphy whose unwavering passion was integral in shaping the villa's design. Villa Diwani reflects the owner's commitment to preserving and celebrating the beauty of calligraphy in a contemporary setting.

Villa Diwani blurs the lines between a residence and an art gallery, reflecting the owners' deep connection to Arabic calligraphy. It transforms into a canvas where the art of calligraphy becomes an integral part of the architectural narrative, making the living experience a visual and aesthetic delight. Villa Diwani becomes a canvas for calligraphy in its classical, traditional, and contemporary forms. Collaborative efforts of artists and architects have resulted in a unique blend where calligraphy serves as both an ornamentation and an integral design element. Original works by renowned regional artists are carefully recreated using stone, metal, or glass mosaics. This meticulous approach ensures that the art maintains its essence while seamlessly integrating with the villa's design, transcending mere visuals, and becoming an intrinsic part of the living space.

Approaching Villa Diwani, a striking sight greets the eye. A white stone-clad structure adorned with skillfully carved Kufic script rests atop smaller grey stone-clad elements. This initial impression sets the tone for the artistic journey that unfolds within. The villa's layout is structured around a central axis, with spaces thoughtfully distributed on either side. This thoughtful arrangement gives rise to courtyards, each designed with specific functions in mind. From the expansive double-height living room that overlooks an outdoor terrace and pool to the intimate majlis courtyard with a sunken sitting area, the spaces adapt and evolve to suit the occupants' needs.

In architecture, Villa Diwani is a harmonious blend of form and artistry, offering a living example of how calligraphy can influence and enrich the built environment. Upon the villa's completion, more artists visited the residence to curate surfaces for displaying their artworks, both within the villa and across the surrounding landscape. As one explores the corridors, courtyards, and interior spaces, it's evident that Villa Diwani encapsulates the essence of artistic collaboration, making it a space where both form and function find their perfect balance.