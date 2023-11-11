Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research

Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research

Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research

Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVilla Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Shelving, ChairVilla Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior PhotographyVilla Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsVilla Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
  • Lead Interior Designers: Abdulla Al Shamsi, Khaider Plaza
  • Design Architect: Noor Samir
  • Interior Designer: Christine Zacheria, Hamideh Ranjbar
  • Structure Engineer: Yasser El Zayed
  • Site Engineer: Walid Boudegga
  • Glazing & Aluminum: Euro Falcon
  • Stone: Al Hadara Stone Company
  • City: Sharjah
Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography, Facade
© Shoayb Khattab

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in Sharjah, UAE, Villa Diwani is a unique testament to architectural finesse and Arabic calligraphy interplay. Commissioned by art enthusiasts keen on calligraphy, the villa seamlessly marries these two worlds, creating a space that reflects functional living and artistic appreciation. The visionary owner of Villa Diwani is a dedicated patron of Arabic calligraphy whose unwavering passion was integral in shaping the villa's design. Villa Diwani reflects the owner's commitment to preserving and celebrating the beauty of calligraphy in a contemporary setting.

Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Shoayb Khattab
Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 20 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography, Windows
© Shoayb Khattab

Villa Diwani blurs the lines between a residence and an art gallery, reflecting the owners' deep connection to Arabic calligraphy. It transforms into a canvas where the art of calligraphy becomes an integral part of the architectural narrative, making the living experience a visual and aesthetic delight. Villa Diwani becomes a canvas for calligraphy in its classical, traditional, and contemporary forms. Collaborative efforts of artists and architects have resulted in a unique blend where calligraphy serves as both an ornamentation and an integral design element. Original works by renowned regional artists are carefully recreated using stone, metal, or glass mosaics. This meticulous approach ensures that the art maintains its essence while seamlessly integrating with the villa's design, transcending mere visuals, and becoming an intrinsic part of the living space.

Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography
© Shoayb Khattab
Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 22 of 28
Section - AA

Approaching Villa Diwani, a striking sight greets the eye. A white stone-clad structure adorned with skillfully carved Kufic script rests atop smaller grey stone-clad elements. This initial impression sets the tone for the artistic journey that unfolds within. The villa's layout is structured around a central axis, with spaces thoughtfully distributed on either side. This thoughtful arrangement gives rise to courtyards, each designed with specific functions in mind. From the expansive double-height living room that overlooks an outdoor terrace and pool to the intimate majlis courtyard with a sunken sitting area, the spaces adapt and evolve to suit the occupants' needs.

Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Shoayb Khattab
Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 26 of 28
Elevation - North

In architecture, Villa Diwani is a harmonious blend of form and artistry, offering a living example of how calligraphy can influence and enrich the built environment. Upon the villa's completion, more artists visited the residence to curate surfaces for displaying their artworks, both within the villa and across the surrounding landscape. As one explores the corridors, courtyards, and interior spaces, it's evident that Villa Diwani encapsulates the essence of artistic collaboration, making it a space where both form and function find their perfect balance.

Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shoayb Khattab

Project gallery

Shape Architecture Practice + Research
Cite: "Villa Diwani / Shape Architecture Practice + Research" 11 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009514/villa-diwani-shape-architecture-practice-plus-research> ISSN 0719-8884

