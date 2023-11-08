Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Mixed Use Architecture, Cowork Interiors
Nonthaburi, Thailand
  Architects: ASWA
  Area: 1400
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Phuttipan Aswakool
  Manufacturers
    Lanko, Minigold, TOA
  Lead Architects: ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic)
Craft Estate Restaurant and Offices / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Phuttipan Aswakool

Text description provided by the architects. In Nonthaburi, Thailand, the Craft Estate, located next to the across-river bridge, stands a new triangular architecture for a river-view co-leisure area with a craft beer, coffee, bar, and restaurant community.

Craft Estate Restaurant and Offices / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Phuttipan Aswakool
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Craft Estate Restaurant and Offices / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Interior Photography, Chair, Glass, Windows
© Phuttipan Aswakool

Approximately 1,270 square meters, the site is between the across-river bridge and the public park. The new triangular restaurant tends to emphasize the uniqueness of the triangle site and translate it into an architectural language. The trapezoid plan shape comes from the maximum volume of the allowed built area. The inclined volume is 12 to the highest point of 17 meters, where the quirk of the building points towards the Chaophraya River—the functional space of 1,400 sq.m., which is mainly separated, and the facade of the building was perceptually cut into two parts followed two main functions: restaurant space and office space.

Craft Estate Restaurant and Offices / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Phuttipan Aswakool
Section 01
Section 01
Craft Estate Restaurant and Offices / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Phuttipan Aswakool

The restaurant space is on the quirk of the building with a four-story height and fits for the coffee stand, craft beer bar, semi-outdoor, indoor dining, and stepped rooftop for hang-out space. The office space took a three-story on the opposite side, offering space for a working area, meeting room, and the managing director's rooms. The architect selected two primary exterior materials of white translucent fiberglass and precast concrete in the conceptual cutting part of the building.

Craft Estate Restaurant and Offices / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Exterior Photography
© Phuttipan Aswakool
Plan - 3rd Floor
Plan - 3rd Floor

In contrast, the white translucent fiberglass roof tiles were applied to the facade of the building, which allows diffused natural sunlight and the blurriness effect for the interior space. In contrast, the exterior facade will glow at night from the lighting effect, which aims to light up its context with its glowing facade.

Craft Estate Restaurant and Offices / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Exterior Photography
© Phuttipan Aswakool

Project location

Nonthaburi, Mueang Nonthaburi District, Nonthaburi, Thailand

"Craft Estate Restaurant and Offices / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic)" 08 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags