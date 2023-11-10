The Park / MIA Design Studio

+ 22

Investor: Ecopark

Principal Architect: Nguyen Hoang Manh

Concept Design: Nguyen Hong Quan

City: Vinh

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. In the course of our professional journey, we have been fortunate to engage with unique and talented Investors, with The Park in Vinh serving as a standout example. The Investor for this project holds a profound love for nature and greenery. Consequently, we seized the opportunity to transform this endeavor into an integral part of the natural and lush landscape.

The mission of The Park transcends the mere construction of a building; it is an elegant fusion of architecture and nature. We asked: "How can we harmoniously blend the complex functions of a public service facility within an urban setting, creating a spacious, natural ambiance seamlessly integrated into the main traffic axis, making the structure nearly 'invisible'?"

The design process commenced with inspiration drawn from the existing landscape. We delicately expanded functional areas and extended the view towards the lake. The layout of The Park was meticulously crafted, with clever interplay between architectural blocks, fostering a refined interaction. Furthermore, as we designed hillside gardens, we introduced open spaces at the summit, allowing for an airy and naturally lit environment for this tropical architectural creation.

The architectural façade of The Park is meticulously designed, with a focus on intricate detailing. These carved openings serve as prominent features enhancing the building's aesthetics and as lantern-like structures that, when combined with the shimmering reflection on the lake's surface, create a captivating night. This method addresses the issue of nighttime illumination and significantly reduces solar glare during daylight hours, with up to two-thirds of sunlight being mitigated.

The Park in Vinh is more than just a construction project; it is an artful architectural creation that beautifully coexists with nature. Through a thoughtful fusion of architecture and landscape, this project offers a unique space that serves the community and the urban environment in a truly meaningful way.