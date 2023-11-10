Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. The Park / MIA Design Studio

The Park / MIA Design Studio

Save
The Park / MIA Design Studio

The Park / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontThe Park / MIA Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Park / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Stairs, GardenThe Park / MIA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsThe Park / MIA Design Studio - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Landscape Architecture, Park
Vinh, Vietnam
  • Investor: Ecopark
  • Principal Architect: Nguyen Hoang Manh
  • Concept Design: Nguyen Hong Quan
  • City: Vinh
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Park / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. In the course of our professional journey, we have been fortunate to engage with unique and talented Investors, with The Park in Vinh serving as a standout example. The Investor for this project holds a profound love for nature and greenery. Consequently, we seized the opportunity to transform this endeavor into an integral part of the natural and lush landscape.

Save this picture!
The Park / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
The Park / MIA Design Studio - Image 22 of 27
Diagram
Save this picture!
The Park / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Garden
© Trieu Chien

The mission of The Park transcends the mere construction of a building; it is an elegant fusion of architecture and nature. We asked: "How can we harmoniously blend the complex functions of a public service facility within an urban setting, creating a spacious, natural ambiance seamlessly integrated into the main traffic axis, making the structure nearly 'invisible'?"   

Save this picture!
The Park / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
The Park / MIA Design Studio - Image 23 of 27
Layout Plan
Save this picture!
The Park / MIA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Trieu Chien

The design process commenced with inspiration drawn from the existing landscape. We delicately expanded functional areas and extended the view towards the lake. The layout of The Park was meticulously crafted, with clever interplay between architectural blocks, fostering a refined interaction. Furthermore, as we designed hillside gardens, we introduced open spaces at the summit, allowing for an airy and naturally lit environment for this tropical architectural creation.

Save this picture!
The Park / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Trieu Chien

The architectural façade of The Park is meticulously designed, with a focus on intricate detailing. These carved openings serve as prominent features enhancing the building's aesthetics and as lantern-like structures that, when combined with the shimmering reflection on the lake's surface, create a captivating night. This method addresses the issue of nighttime illumination and significantly reduces solar glare during daylight hours, with up to two-thirds of sunlight being mitigated.

Save this picture!
The Park / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
The Park / MIA Design Studio - Image 24 of 27
Master Plan
Save this picture!
The Park / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Trieu Chien

The Park in Vinh is more than just a construction project; it is an artful architectural creation that beautifully coexists with nature. Through a thoughtful fusion of architecture and landscape, this project offers a unique space that serves the community and the urban environment in a truly meaningful way.

Save this picture!
The Park / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vinh, Nghe An, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MIA Design Studio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkVietnam

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkVietnam
Cite: "The Park / MIA Design Studio" 10 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009504/the-park-mia-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Top #Tags