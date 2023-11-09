Shelter Stay / TAA DESIGN

+ 14

Hotels, Lodging • Vietnam Architects: TAA DESIGN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 700 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Construction: DongVilla

Architects: Nguyen Van Thien, Tran Anh Huy, Nguyen Sy Tuan, Ngo Bao Nhi.

Construction Supervision: Pham Dung

Country: Vietnam

Exploring Urban Dwellings In Space - Shelter Stay is constructed on a 100m2 plot of land in Son Tra Peninsula, Da Nang. With a typical plot size found in many urban areas in Vietnam, the aim is to create an intriguing living environment that offers abundant opportunities to explore nature. The design concept presents a solution for discovering and making the most of the living space within urban homes.

The Urban Tree Block - Impressive Vertical Discoveries - Instead of the traditional layered structure with balconies and windows like typical townhouses, modular tree blocks inspire the concept. The interior functions are creatively arranged in a rhythmic layout, allowing for diverse forms and functionality explorations on the vertical surface.

SKYLIGHT - Unveiling The Natural Core Within The Home - Beyond its role in providing light and ventilation, the skylight becomes a gateway for exploring nature with an array of tropical plants. It offers an enchanting view from the bedroom, nestled amidst the house. With its impressive design, the staircase leads you on a captivating journey of discovery, starting from the ground floor and ascending to the rooftop.

INTERIOR SPACE - Exploring The Green Blocks Both Inside And Outside - The green natural blocks are used to plant the greenery outside and to arrange furniture inside for interior functions such as wardrobes, work desks, bathrooms, or restrooms. This creates a unique fusion between architecture and interior design, fostering spontaneity and diversity within each space.

MATERIALS - Craftsmanship And Emotion - The exterior utilizes washed stone material with a rough surface, evoking various emotions under the sunlight and amidst the greenery while also being resilient to the climate of Central Vietnam. The interior employs handcrafted paint, creating a natural and emotive experience...

Shelter Stay is not merely a house but an opportunity to explore nature within an urban living space.