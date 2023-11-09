Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Shelter Stay / TAA DESIGN

Shelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeShelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, HandrailShelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedShelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenShelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - More Images

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels, Lodging
Vietnam
Shelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of TAA Design

Exploring Urban Dwellings In Space - Shelter Stay is constructed on a 100m2 plot of land in Son Tra Peninsula, Da Nang. With a typical plot size found in many urban areas in Vietnam, the aim is to create an intriguing living environment that offers abundant opportunities to explore nature. The design concept presents a solution for discovering and making the most of the living space within urban homes.

Shelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of TAA Design
Shelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - Image 17 of 19
Diagram 01

The Urban Tree Block - Impressive Vertical Discoveries - Instead of the traditional layered structure with balconies and windows like typical townhouses, modular tree blocks inspire the concept. The interior functions are creatively arranged in a rhythmic layout, allowing for diverse forms and functionality explorations on the vertical surface.

Shelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Handrail
Courtesy of TAA Design

SKYLIGHT - Unveiling The Natural Core Within The Home - Beyond its role in providing light and ventilation, the skylight becomes a gateway for exploring nature with an array of tropical plants. It offers an enchanting view from the bedroom, nestled amidst the house. With its impressive design, the staircase leads you on a captivating journey of discovery, starting from the ground floor and ascending to the rooftop.

Shelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of TAA Design
Shelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - Image 19 of 19
Diagram 03
Shelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
Courtesy of TAA Design

INTERIOR SPACE - Exploring The Green Blocks Both Inside And Outside - The green natural blocks are used to plant the greenery outside and to arrange furniture inside for interior functions such as wardrobes, work desks, bathrooms, or restrooms. This creates a unique fusion between architecture and interior design, fostering spontaneity and diversity within each space.

Shelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Stairs
Courtesy of TAA Design

MATERIALS - Craftsmanship And Emotion - The exterior utilizes washed stone material with a rough surface, evoking various emotions under the sunlight and amidst the greenery while also being resilient to the climate of Central Vietnam. The interior employs handcrafted paint, creating a natural and emotive experience...

Shelter Stay is not merely a house but an opportunity to explore nature within an urban living space.

Shelter Stay / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
Courtesy of TAA Design

Project location

Address:Sơn Trà, Da Nang, Vietnam

TAA DESIGN
Concrete

Hotels Lodging Vietnam

