© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884
PsA House / PsA Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePsA House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, ConcretePsA House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Countertop, BeamPsA House / PsA Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadePsA House / PsA Architecture - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: PsA Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  192
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  An Cuong Wood, Kibi Home Decor, Toto, Vietceramics
  • Lead Architects: Vo Duc Phong
  • Architect: Nguyen Thanh Trung
  • Interior Architect: Nguyen Huy Giap
  • Program / Use / Building Function: House
  • Country: Vietnam
Save this picture!
PsA House / PsA Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a new urban area, far from the city center with low-density development surrounded by Cam Le River, the construction area has a relatively clean climate. PsA House is a place to live combined with a working office, so the functional layout has many special features. The architect desires to form a house that is simple in detail, minimalist in materials used, and durable over time, adapting to the harsh climate of Central Vietnam.

Save this picture!
PsA House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
PsA House / PsA Architecture - Image 22 of 29
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
PsA House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le

The layout of the house is formed from 3 main blocks along the length of the land, which are set back from the surrounding area to be completely proactive in terms of ventilation and lighting without depending on the construction density of the surrounding buildings. Between the main blocks are water, greenery, and vertical traffic, which creates open and closed spaces to welcome the wind better, and the greenery acts as a curtain to soften the harsh sunlight shining directly into the house.

Save this picture!
PsA House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Chair
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
PsA House / PsA Architecture - Image 26 of 29
Section B

The entire space on the 1st floor is used as a working office with a separate walkway that is not dependent on the family's activities on the upper floors.

The house is three floors high, but the front roof system is lowered to avoid a sense of grandeur and to pull the building ratio wider horizontally.

Save this picture!
PsA House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hoang Le

The form of the building is simple geometric blocks, simple, rustic materials, and durable colors over time, such as exposed concrete and polished stone. The spaces combining simple materials, natural light, and greenery create interesting experiences.

Save this picture!
PsA House / PsA Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
PsA House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

Curtains of climbing plants reduce direct sunlight but still ensure natural ventilation while creating a unique identity for the building.

The pond between the two blocks creates a landscape and cools the air on hot days.

The interior materials are also consistent with the exterior and are combined with the main material of natural wood to create a rustic and sustainable feel for the tropical house.

Save this picture!
PsA House / PsA Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

About this office
PsA Architecture
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

