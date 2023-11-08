Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
SuoiHai Villa / APDI - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, ChairSuoiHai Villa / APDI - Interior Photography, Bedroom, ChairSuoiHai Villa / APDI - Exterior Photography, FacadeSuoiHai Villa / APDI - Exterior Photography, WindowsSuoiHai Villa / APDI

Houses
Vietnam
SuoiHai Villa / APDI - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of Suoi Hai Lake, also known as the land of beehive rocks, the current construction site boasts an exceptional location, offering a panoramic view of the lake, followed by the majestic Tản Viên peak. There are no man-made structures within this picturesque landscape; it remains entirely untouched by human development. From a cultural perspective, the Tản Viên mountain range is considered sacred and is the origin of the famous Vietnamese legend of Sơn Tinh - Thủy Tinh, which has deeply ingrained itself in the Vietnamese psyche.

SuoiHai Villa / APDI - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Trieu Chien
SuoiHai Villa / APDI - Image 19 of 26
Plan
SuoiHai Villa / APDI - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair
© Trieu Chien

The architect's aspirations revolve around two primary objectives. Firstly, to promote multidimensional human interaction with nature: inside - outside, above - below, before - after. Secondly, to judiciously utilize locally characteristic materials, as beehive rock is a finite and natural resource. Everything originates from the context, and the structure will appear as if it has emerged, blending seamlessly into the natural landscape.

SuoiHai Villa / APDI - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien
SuoiHai Villa / APDI - Image 21 of 26
Section 01
SuoiHai Villa / APDI - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Trieu Chien

The house is oriented along the direction facing the lake to maximize the number of spaces with a view of the magnificent landscape. On the other hand, garden structures are also integrated, resembling "fragments" of smaller natural elements that flow into the building, blurring the lines between inside and outside.

SuoiHai Villa / APDI - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Trieu Chien
SuoiHai Villa / APDI - Image 23 of 26
Section 03

Large glass panels optimize the views from the inside, but climate solutions are meticulously calculated to ensure maximum energy efficiency for the structure. The building is designed as a single-story volume to harmonize with the landscape, preserving its natural beauty.

SuoiHai Villa / APDI - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

APDI
Wood

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "SuoiHai Villa / APDI" 08 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags