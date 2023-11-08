Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Garden Pavilion / coolstock

Garden Pavilion / coolstock

Garden Pavilion / coolstock - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenGarden Pavilion / coolstock - Exterior Photography, FacadeGarden Pavilion / coolstock - Interior Photography, Beam, ChairGarden Pavilion / coolstock - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamGarden Pavilion / coolstock - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Design Team: Katalin Karsay, Igor Salcer, Lucia Blahová
  • City: Bratislava
  • Country: Slovakia
Garden Pavilion / coolstock - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Nora & Jakub Čaprnka

Text description provided by the architects. The garden pavilion is located on land that is directly accessible from the family house of its owners from the south side. It thus expands the possibilities of spending their free time in the garden and creates a covered space for recreational activities.

It includes a summer kitchen with dining, an outdoor living space with seating and a fireplace, sanitary facilities, and storage areas for food, tools, and garden furniture. The pavilion will be used mainly in the summer when it will create a roofed and shaded space, optically and physically open to the surrounding garden.

Garden Pavilion / coolstock - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nora & Jakub Čaprnka
Garden Pavilion / coolstock - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nora & Jakub Čaprnka

Two concrete cubes, inserted into the space of the pavilion, optically close its "interior" from the access road from the north and from the ramp to the underground garage in the eastern part of the property. The southern and western sides of the pavilion, on the other hand, open to the surrounding garden. Adjustable screens provide additional shading against the low western sun.

Garden Pavilion / coolstock - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Nora & Jakub Čaprnka

The roof of the pavilion is slightly sloped towards the garden, and at the same time, it is raised above the concrete cubes in such a way as to allow natural ventilation of the attic space. The floor of the pavilion has two height levels, separating the living space from the kitchen with dining.

Garden Pavilion / coolstock - Exterior Photography
© Nora & Jakub Čaprnka
Garden Pavilion / coolstock - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Nora & Jakub Čaprnka

The pavilion consists of three basic materials – concrete, steel, and wood – stacked on top of each other in a logical sequence. The space of the pavilion is bounded by a slab of polished monolithic ground concrete placed on the ground.

Garden Pavilion / coolstock - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Nora & Jakub Čaprnka
Garden Pavilion / coolstock - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Chair
© Nora & Jakub Čaprnka

Two exposed concrete cubes are placed on the surface of the plate. The concrete objects are subsequently fitted with light steel load-bearing elements that support the beam ceiling made of glued wooden profiles. The entire roof area is covered with an extensive vegetation roof, which reduces overheating of the attic space.

Garden Pavilion / coolstock - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Nora & Jakub Čaprnka

Project gallery

About this office
coolstock
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSlovakia
