Garden Pavilion / coolstock

Design Team: Katalin Karsay, Igor Salcer, Lucia Blahová

City: Bratislava

Country: Slovakia

Text description provided by the architects. The garden pavilion is located on land that is directly accessible from the family house of its owners from the south side. It thus expands the possibilities of spending their free time in the garden and creates a covered space for recreational activities.

It includes a summer kitchen with dining, an outdoor living space with seating and a fireplace, sanitary facilities, and storage areas for food, tools, and garden furniture. The pavilion will be used mainly in the summer when it will create a roofed and shaded space, optically and physically open to the surrounding garden.

Two concrete cubes, inserted into the space of the pavilion, optically close its "interior" from the access road from the north and from the ramp to the underground garage in the eastern part of the property. The southern and western sides of the pavilion, on the other hand, open to the surrounding garden. Adjustable screens provide additional shading against the low western sun.

The roof of the pavilion is slightly sloped towards the garden, and at the same time, it is raised above the concrete cubes in such a way as to allow natural ventilation of the attic space. The floor of the pavilion has two height levels, separating the living space from the kitchen with dining.

The pavilion consists of three basic materials – concrete, steel, and wood – stacked on top of each other in a logical sequence. The space of the pavilion is bounded by a slab of polished monolithic ground concrete placed on the ground.

Two exposed concrete cubes are placed on the surface of the plate. The concrete objects are subsequently fitted with light steel load-bearing elements that support the beam ceiling made of glued wooden profiles. The entire roof area is covered with an extensive vegetation roof, which reduces overheating of the attic space.