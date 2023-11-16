Deba Library / Zhaohui Rong Studio

+ 41

Design Team: Aitian Gu, Yongping Liu

Landscape: Mind Studio (Qin Shao, Jie Yang)

Interior: Mind Studio (Peng Song, Shi Yao, Shuai Zhang, Hui Zhang )

Lighting: Shanghai Yunpu Space design Co., LTD (Heqing Zhang)

Engineering: Jiangsu Provincial Zhongrui East China Institute of Architectural Design and Research Co.,Ltd.

Construction: Sichuan Huaxin Construction Engineering Co.,Ltd

Clients: Deba Reading Enthusiasts Association in Luhuo County

City: Garzê Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. This is a challenging project, but it has also created a sense of peace and enjoyment under harsh conditions. Site. The project is located on a small alluvial land at an elevation of 4,000 meters among the vast mountains in the western Tibetan region of Sichuan. The majestic mountain ranges on both sides create a breathtaking and imposing atmosphere, but they also exert strong pressure on the site. The only access route to the outside world is a 4-meter-wide rural road that follows the valley.

Order. The harsh external conditions compel the building to resist adverse factors on its own, creating a place with a strong spiritual presence. The high degree of unity in structure, space, and order gives the building a religious-like atmosphere.

System. The building primarily consists of two parts: a library and a Tibetan costume and culture museum. The museum follows a typical AB spatial layout, while the library employs a highly noticeable centripetal system. These two components are connected through a shared entrance hall, forming a unified whole.

Center. The library features a hollow, four-corner symmetric design, with a skylight in the upper central hall rotated at a 45-degree angle, emphasizing the central presence. Skylights above the roof provide abundant natural light to the interior, creating a variety of visual effects within the library. The rotated skylights establish a systematic relationship with the brick columns in the atrium. The lower part of the library functions in the opposite manner to the upper part: the upper central atrium public space becomes the lower hall space, and the upper usage space becomes the lower hall's service area.

Sunlight. In the Tibetan region, sunlight eagerly penetrates spaces whenever it has the opportunity, to engage in a harmonious dialogue with the architecture, exuding a sense of serenity and brightness. The space creates a tranquil atmosphere, making one feel calm and warm.

Region. Due to relatively lagging levels of productivity and construction technology, combined with the harsh Tibetan climate, roughness is a fundamental characteristic of Tibetan architecture. However, behind this roughness lies a powerful essence. The distinctiveness of Tibetan architecture is evident in the coarse outer walls. The use of externally sprayed wall materials imparts a strong handmade quality to the buildings, and the naturally hanging plaster achieves an effect similar to the Potala Palace's technique of sweet wall splattering.

Brick Arch. In contrast to the overall roughness, the local craftsmanship exhibits a sense of reverence. The forgiveness and accessibility of brick materials, along with the maturity of brick arch construction techniques, make bricks an ideal choice for those involved in the project to express their awe. Both brick arches at the two entrances were accomplished through genuine dedication, despite initial reservations from the workers. However, when the wooden molds were removed, and the brick arches were revealed, everyone felt proud and joyful about the reverence they had shown.

Details. Extensive material contrasts impart strength and authenticity to the building, with no unnecessary decorations. The windows situated at the elevated southeastern corner are among the few decorative elements on the structure, featuring an abstract Tibetan window style. When dealing with the openings, the design takes into account the construction sequence, particularly in concealing the window frames, door frames, and wall joints. Simultaneously, fine plastering is used within a 100-millimeter range around the window openings to enhance the building's refinement.

Decorations. Given the construction conditions in the high-altitude region, the interior finishing employs a straightforward construction presentation, with the most significant work being equipment integration. After space partitioning is entirely carried out using construction methods, bookshelves, and furniture become the primary components of the interior finishing. These components are prefabricated in Chengdu and then installed on-site.

Divinity. Despite the challenging conditions in the Tibetan region, there is no shortage of sincerity and faith. The project's funding was raised by a charitable foundation, and in the face of this goodwill, all those involved were cautious and made every effort. The owner even resided on the construction site for more than three years, actively practicing their faith. Everyone's efforts led to the project exceeding expectations. Once again, it underscores a point: challenges are not the problem; attitude determines everything!

A photographer captured a scene during the project: sunlight piercing through the clouds and bathing the library in darkness. The presentation of this moment forces one to contemplate the spiritual power behind material things, which is perhaps the ultimate meaning of our existence.