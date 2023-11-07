Ernest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio

+ 11

Directors And Designers: Gwang Hyeon Ahn, Hye ri Lee

City: Jung-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Liberation from everyday life.

Honest is a hybrid space that turns into a cafe during the day and a wine bar in the evening.

We attempted to create an open space through the " liberation ideology.” Therefore, the boundaries between inside and outside were blurred, and the space was divided through people's eye level.