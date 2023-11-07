Ernest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio

•
Jung-gu, South Korea
-
Architects: orosy studio
- Area: 148 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
-
Manufacturers: BoConcept, ATCR, BANG & OLUFSEN, Catellani & Smith, FLAT POINT, L&C stendal, MARIO BOTTA
- Directors And Designers: Gwang Hyeon Ahn, Hye ri Lee
- City: Jung-gu
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Liberation from everyday life.
Honest is a hybrid space that turns into a cafe during the day and a wine bar in the evening.
We attempted to create an open space through the " liberation ideology.” Therefore, the boundaries between inside and outside were blurred, and the space was divided through people's eye level.