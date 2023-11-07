Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. South Korea
  5. Ernest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio

Ernest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio

Save
Ernest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio

Ernest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, WindowsErnest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsErnest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio - Interior Photography, TableErnest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairErnest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Bar, Coffee Shop Interiors
Jung-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: orosy studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  148
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BoConcept, ATCR, BANG & OLUFSEN, Catellani & Smith, FLAT POINT, L&C stendal, MARIO BOTTA
  • Directors And Designers: Gwang Hyeon Ahn, Hye ri Lee
  • City: Jung-gu
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ernest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Liberation from everyday life. 

Save this picture!
Ernest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Ernest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio - Image 16 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
Ernest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows
© Yongjoon Choi

Honest is a hybrid space that turns into a cafe during the day and a wine bar in the evening.

Save this picture!
Ernest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Windows
© Yongjoon Choi

We attempted to create an open space through the " liberation ideology.” Therefore, the boundaries between inside and outside were blurred, and the space was divided through people's eye level.

Save this picture!
Ernest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
orosy studio
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Ernest Café and Wine Bar / orosy studio" 07 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009400/ernest-cafe-and-wine-bar-orosy-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags