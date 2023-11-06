Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  De Chill House / X11 Design Studio

De Chill House / X11 Design Studio

De Chill House / X11 Design Studio
De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Hoang Le

De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeDe Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Interior Photography, TableDe Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, GardenDe Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsDe Chill House / X11 Design Studio - More Images+ 30

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Vietnam
  Architects: X11 Design Studio
  Area:  260
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Hoang Le
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Dulux, TAIWAN TOTO CO.,LTD., Xingfa
  Lead Architects: Tran Tuan Anh
  Architecture Design: Xuan Ngoc, Le Trung, Hoang Giang, Khuyen Anh, Loi Do
More SpecsLess Specs
De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. In developing urban areas with high construction density, the lack of natural light in tube houses can make the space feel stuffy and disconnected.

De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Door, Garden, Courtyard
© Hoang Le
De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Hoang Le

The De Chill House, designed for a three-generation family, prioritizes optimal functionality and promotes a strong "connection" between nature and its inhabitants. The architect has created three "breathing" spaces at the front, back, and middle of the house. A void along the vertical axis allows these spaces to have direct contact with natural light and ventilation. Additionally, a skylight in the middle connects the common spaces with the living spaces above. Green spaces are seamlessly integrated with other functions, fostering a connection between nature and daily activities. This provides a friendly and comfortable living environment for children to exercise, study, and observe the surrounding nature.

De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Lighting
© Hoang Le
De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Image 32 of 35
De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Hoang Le
De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Hoang Le

In addition to the gardens, balconies are arranged alternately. The endpoint of the journey on the third floor opens up to a large courtyard, serving as an extension of the interior space, where private life melds with the exterior. Here, the whole family can tend to the garden together and connect with friends every weekend. The garden, porch, and buffer spaces, combined with chrysanthemum curtains, also help mitigate issues of heat radiation, hot dry winds, and limited rainfall. The interior spaces still offer airy views and are adorned with greenery.

De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Stairs, Handrail
© Hoang Le
De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Image 34 of 35
De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Countertop, Fence, Chair
© Hoang Le

The De Chill House embraces the beauty of simplicity, combining a minimalist and balanced architectural style. Natural elements play a crucial role in creating a unique architectural space that is both simple and rustic, providing a sense of peace to those living in a sunlit and green-filled home.

De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hoang Le
De Chill House / X11 Design Studio - Image 35 of 35

Cite: "De Chill House / X11 Design Studio" 06 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

