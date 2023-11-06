De Chill House / X11 Design Studio

+ 30

Houses • Vietnam Architects: X11 Design Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 260 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Hoang Le

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Dulux , TAIWAN TOTO CO.,LTD. , Xingfa Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Tran Tuan Anh

Architecture Design: Xuan Ngoc, Le Trung, Hoang Giang, Khuyen Anh, Loi Do

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In developing urban areas with high construction density, the lack of natural light in tube houses can make the space feel stuffy and disconnected.

The De Chill House, designed for a three-generation family, prioritizes optimal functionality and promotes a strong "connection" between nature and its inhabitants. The architect has created three "breathing" spaces at the front, back, and middle of the house. A void along the vertical axis allows these spaces to have direct contact with natural light and ventilation. Additionally, a skylight in the middle connects the common spaces with the living spaces above. Green spaces are seamlessly integrated with other functions, fostering a connection between nature and daily activities. This provides a friendly and comfortable living environment for children to exercise, study, and observe the surrounding nature.

In addition to the gardens, balconies are arranged alternately. The endpoint of the journey on the third floor opens up to a large courtyard, serving as an extension of the interior space, where private life melds with the exterior. Here, the whole family can tend to the garden together and connect with friends every weekend. The garden, porch, and buffer spaces, combined with chrysanthemum curtains, also help mitigate issues of heat radiation, hot dry winds, and limited rainfall. The interior spaces still offer airy views and are adorned with greenery.

The De Chill House embraces the beauty of simplicity, combining a minimalist and balanced architectural style. Natural elements play a crucial role in creating a unique architectural space that is both simple and rustic, providing a sense of peace to those living in a sunlit and green-filled home.