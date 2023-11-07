Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. China
  5. A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects

A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects

Save
A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects

A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - Exterior PhotographyA Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, HandrailA Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - Exterior PhotographyA Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - Interior Photography, StairsA Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Pavilion, Detail
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: Epiphany Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  64
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Zhuoxin Fang, Qianqian Xu
  • Engineering: Constructor (company name):Yunnan Wanwuzaozhi
  • Principal Architect: Qianqian Xu
  • Clients: Chengdu Wide Horizon Investment Group
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Epiphany Architects

A "Petal" Landing in an Oasis. Epiphany Architects transforms the installation into a petal, gracefully descending amid the lush greenery of the city. It adds a touch of romantic ambiance to the sylvan commercial atmosphere. The petal's edges are soft and smooth, and its form is graceful and agile. Through interaction with the surrounding environment, it flexibly adjusts its shape to present itself in the most suitable way. Located at the entrance of the commercial area in Block B of Chengdu Luxelakes·Lufang, this petal welcomes every resident and visitor with open arms.

Save this picture!
A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of Epiphany Architects
Save this picture!
A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - Image 22 of 24
Detail
Save this picture!
A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - Image 24 of 24
Detail

Interaction with the Environment and People. In the center of the site, a beautiful water feature enhances the entire installation with dynamism and romance, imbuing it with fluidity. The reflective effect of the water surface mirrors the form of the installation's base, complementing the petal's posture. The interior design of the installation maintains a uniform height, creating a comfortable social space. The external undulating interfaces provide a more free, lively, and dynamic environment, offering outward-facing social interfaces that provide more opportunities for interaction. Different heights of undulation lead to diverse activities, allowing people to sit, lie, lean, and rest on the petal, with the addition of children bringing more interesting ways to engage with it.

Save this picture!
A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Epiphany Architects
Save this picture!
A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
Courtesy of Epiphany Architects

Design Process. 01 Composition of the Installation. 02 "Disappearance" of structures. Supporting the petal are six mirror bases cleverly designed to align with six points where the petal "falls." This design integrates the bases visually with the petal, echoing the petal's overall image of lightness and buoyancy. In addition to the bases, the installation utilizes curved steel trusses to support the entire form. These trusses are connected to the lightbox using a snap-fit method, ensuring the overall structure's stability while effectively concealing the trusses between the wood and stainless steel lightboxes.

Save this picture!
A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - Image 11 of 24
Courtesy of Epiphany Architects
Save this picture!
A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Epiphany Architects

Parametric Design and CNC Fabrication. This unique petal is meticulously composed of 300 wooden elements of varying lengths and stainless steel light boxes. Each stainless steel lightbox has a different angle of connection with the trusses, resulting in 600 different forms of connectors. In the production process, the sequence of node design, data output, data organization, CNC machine input and output, and overall assembly showcases the perfect integration of technology and art.

Save this picture!
A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Epiphany Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Epiphany Architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionDetailChina

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionDetailChina
Cite: "A Petal Pavillon / Epiphany Architects" 07 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009274/a-petal-pavillon-epiphany-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Epiphany Architects

一片落入绿洲的花瓣 / 成都直现建筑设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags