World
Ajisai Hill House / Idee architects

Ajisai Hill House / Idee architects

Ajisai Hill House / Idee architects - Exterior Photography, GardenAjisai Hill House / Idee architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, TableAjisai Hill House / Idee architects - Exterior PhotographyAjisai Hill House / Idee architects - Interior Photography, GardenAjisai Hill House / Idee architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: Idee architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dulux, Eurotile, Vicostone, Xingfa
  • Lead Architect: Tran Ngoc Linh
  • Constructor: Truong Tho Construction
  • Architects: Tran Ngoc Linh, Nguyen Huy Hai, Nguyen Dac Nguyen, Vu Thi Thanh Tam
  • Structure Engineer: Nguyen Quý Nam
  • Mep Engineer: Lê Xuân Thắng
  • Program / Use / Building Function: House
  • Country: Vietnam
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Ajisai Hill House / Idee architects - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on a steep mountain slope, overlooking a vast valley with a view of a golf course and the Tam Dao Mountain range. The steep terrain provides a stunning view but poses a design challenge regarding access at such a high elevation. With a land area 1000m2, the client desires an open, nature-oriented residence with a sense of privacy. The goal is seamless integration with the surrounding natural landscape. The space should accommodate an extended family with five bedrooms and additional auxiliary spaces.

Ajisai Hill House / Idee architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Trieu Chien
Ajisai Hill House / Idee architects - Image 20 of 21
Plan - 1st floor
Ajisai Hill House / Idee architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Trieu Chien

The architect's solution divides the property into two parts. The upper block is at the highest point, offering abundant natural light and ventilation. The lower block includes a garage and auxiliary functions, serving as the primary access point from the front road. A dedicated elevator block ascends directly to connect with the main house via a steel bridge, guiding a journey through the garden, swimming pool, front yard, and to the house. Functional blocks are positioned on varying levels, gradually ascending towards the rear, culminating in a garden area incorporating a basketball court at the end of the plot.

Ajisai Hill House / Idee architects - Interior Photography, Garden
© Trieu Chien

The main house is constructed with a steel frame finished with stone and natural wood, sheltering the house from the impact of drastic weather conditions in the area. Wood and expansive awnings are inspired by traditional Vietnamese architectural spaces featuring rows of columns and symmetrical spaces. The main traffic axis is centrally balanced between the house and the various open spaces, connecting the front yard to the rear. The spaces between the elevated levels gradually open up new vistas, linking with the project's backdrop.

Ajisai Hill House / Idee architects - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien
Ajisai Hill House / Idee architects - Image 21 of 21
Plan - 2nd floor

The garden and the roof of the garage block are connected, expanding the flower planting area. Here, the homeowner has space to cultivate Hydrangeas, a beloved flower. One can admire this garden from the adjacent staircase or the bridge leading to the house.

Ajisai Hill House / Idee architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Trieu Chien

With a square layout and intersecting circulation spaces, the elongated edges of the house are accessible to natural light and nature. Two small gardens on either side extend into the middle of the house, creating a borderless connection between indoor and outdoor, nature and human. The central void space is maximized, providing privacy for the rooms and optimizing the number of rooms within the house. The large roofs and spacious balconies act as buffers for the structure while allowing cross-ventilation between the front and rear of the house. The structure's layout is visible from above, with distinct blocks connected along a unified axis.

Ajisai Hill House / Idee architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Trieu Chien

About this office
Idee architects
Office

Top #Tags