A Browser-Based BIM Tool That's Changing the Way Architects Work

Today, most architects are used to the complex workflow of using multiple tools during the design process. These traditional legacy tools can be bulky and slow, hamper creativity, and often do not talk to each other nor let architects collaborate with their teams. This limits their ability to design, as they spend most of their time getting 3D models BIM-ready.

Snaptrude is aiming to solve these issues by establishing itself as a powerful, browser-based, collaborative 3D design tool. It combines smart, parametric modeling, live building information, easy real-time collaboration and strong interoperability with BIM tools like Revit. Below, a comprehensive list of how these features can make 3D modeling easier.

Smart parametric modeling

Easy geometry: Snaptrude classifies objects by floors, which makes it easy to draw 3D geometry while working in a 2D floor plan view. Drawing BIM elements with the new Arc tool gives the user the freedom to design with curved geometry. Smart guides and snaps make the drawing tools more responsive and adaptable.

Smart design tools: Snaptrude's features are designed to make architectural 3D modeling as smart and efficient as possible. While being powerful, the tools and automations are easy to learn and integrate, making the workflow more logical and productive. Exhibit A (below), shows how the Create Building Tool converts masses into 3D spaces with 1 click. With Smart Labels, labeling a mass transforms it, and assigns properties like wall heights and materials.

Live building information

Drawing BIM objects: It is indispensable for architects to draw architectural elements at every stage of the design process. Switching between drawing spaces or walls, slabs and other BIM components with ease makes Snaptrude a powerful BIM tool. Spaces can be assigned function, type, height, material and label. Buildings can be assigned typology, total height and number of storeys.

It is indispensable for architects to draw architectural elements at every stage of the design process. Switching between drawing spaces or walls, slabs and other BIM components with ease makes Snaptrude a powerful BIM tool. Spaces can be assigned function, type, height, material and label. Buildings can be assigned typology, total height and number of storeys. Parametric objects: Snaptrude assigns parametric properties to all components across the model, so that objects of a similar type can be selected and edited easily. For example, the tread and riser dimensions of all staircases in the model can be edited parametrically from the Object Properties tab. This improves workflow efficiency and helps make the iteration process smoother.

Data management: Importing custom furniture and assigning properties gives the user the power to keep track of the components they use, and their implication on the costs, specifications and vendor details. Snaptrude simultaneously auto-generates essential data such as area statements, BOQs, quantity takeoffs, and climate studies. At any stage, this data can be easily exported to Excel or Power BI, giving users the power to use their project data effectively.

Real-time collaboration

Browser-based: Being a web-based application, Snaptrude unlocks the potential of getting to a better design by working together as a team, on the browser. It allows sharing models with just one click, so that the entire team can collaborate on the same model in real-time, on any device, from anywhere in the world.

Being a web-based application, Snaptrude unlocks the potential of getting to a better design by working together as a team, on the browser. It allows sharing models with just one click, so that the entire team can collaborate on the same model in real-time, on any device, from anywhere in the world. Team libraries: Snaptrude features an extensive library of built-in and custom components shared by teams. Custom libraries allow importing objects and assigning essential information like cost and vendor details.

Interoperability with Revit

Conclusion to concept design: Snaptrude models can be easily exported to Revit, with all the object families and editable properties. This negates the need for remodeling a conceptual design model from scratch at the BIM stage.

Snaptrude models can be easily exported to Revit, with all the object families and editable properties. This negates the need for remodeling a conceptual design model from scratch at the BIM stage. Integration in existing workflows: The interoperability with Revit allows for a seamless transition from the concept design stage to the BIM stage, making Snaptrude a powerful design tool with BIM capabilities.

Snaptrude allows architects can focus on designing with ease and efficiency, while creating intelligent BIM models and collaborating with the entire team. It is a tool that has the potential to transform the architecture industry, while seamlessly integrating with existing workflows. Sing up here.