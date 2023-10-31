Parametric Architecture November Workshops

We're excited to announce our upcoming November workshops in collaboration with our ArchDaily Supporters partner, Parametric Architecture. These workshops have been thoughtfully curated to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts by providing them with the latest insights and skills in the dynamic realm of parametric design. Guided by industry experts and visionaries, these immersive sessions will explore cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and practical applications, creating an inspiring and dynamic learning environment where participants can take their design expertise to unprecedented levels.

As a token of our appreciation, ArchDaily Supporters will be entitled to exclusive benefits, including special discounts on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture and one complimentary monthly workshop. Your commitment to advancing architectural innovation seamlessly aligns with the enriching experiences that these workshops promise to deliver. Stay tuned for more information on how you can fully unlock your creative potential and embark on an exciting journey of design exploration this November.

Taking Control 3.0: Stable Diffusion XL x ControlNet (November 4 – 5, 2023)

This workshop offers technical knowledge and fosters creative thinking by exploring Midjourney, Stable Diffusion XL, combined with Rhinoceros 3D, to produce open-ended, controlled designs to industry-ready standards. We will learn to expand architectural concepts using Midjourney’s commands such as /image, /blend, and /remix, including using image prompts as guidance. Also, students will develop solid skills to control geometry, materiality, and atmosphere further using Stable Diffusion + ControlNet, including inpainting techniques.

Topic: Taking Control 3.0: Stable Diffusion XL x ControlNet

Instructor: Carlos Banon

Date: November 4 – 5, 2023

Time: 12:00 – 16:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: November 3, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/taking-control-3-0-stable-diffusion-xl-x-controlnet-studio-carlos-banon/

FormVerse With Cinema 4D 2.0 (November 18 – 19, 2023) *Free for ArchDaily Subscribers

The FormVerse course focuses on creating impressive forms using Cinema 4D like a professional. Participants will learn how to make parametric interactions, produce volumes, and adapt them to your references. The course also covers various modeling techniques, including hard surface modeling and symmetry, to create mean-looking structures from basic shapes. Additionally, participants will learn how to showcase their work and highlight the beauty of their forms using the Corona Render Engine for Cinema 4D.

Topic: FormVerse With Cinema 4D 2.0

Date: November 18 – 19, 2023

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: November 17, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/?p=81694

AI-Immersed Artistry (November 24, 2023)

The AI-Immersed Artistry workshop offers an opportunity to create exceptional installation art and interior designs, drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of flowers and other elements of nature. Through the use of Midjourney, participants will explore the art of crafting distinct prompts, utilizing functions such as 'stylize,' 'style raw,' 'chaos,' and others to infuse our creations with a unique artistic flair.

Topic: AI-Immersed Artistry

Instructor: Hera Kim

Date: November 25-26, 2023

Time: 11:00 – 15:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: November 24, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/ai-immersed-artistry-studio-hera-kim/

3D Printing Ceramics: Advanced Digital Flow (December 9–10, 2023)

3D-Printing Ceramics aims to overview how a fluid approach using much software can bridge the gap between the physical and virtual. Participants will learn how to create organic yet grounded designs and discover the fundamentals of the clay printing process. The digital creations will be printed in clay, and the instructor will give an overview of the many factors that need to be considered to create organic yet precise designs with this fabrication method.

Topic: 3D Printing Ceramics: Advanced Digital Flow

Instructor: Josef Stoger

Date: December 9–10, 2023

Time: 11:00 – 15:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: December 8, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/3d-printing-ceramics-studio-josef-stoger/