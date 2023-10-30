Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Fugazzi Basement Bar / studio gram

Fugazzi Basement Bar / studio gram

Fugazzi Basement Bar / studio gram

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Bar, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Adelaide, Australia
  • Project Director: Dave Bickmore, Graham Charbonneau
  • City: Adelaide
  • Country: Australia
Fugazzi Basement Bar / studio gram - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Chair
© Timothy Kaye

“You know what a Fugazzi is? Fugazzi, it’s a fake. It’s hazy, It’s a doozie, It’s fairy dust. It doesn’t exist. It never landed. It is in no matter. It’s not on the elemental chart. It’s not fucking real.”

Fugazzi Basement Bar / studio gram - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Timothy Kaye
Fugazzi Basement Bar / studio gram - Image 18 of 19
Plan
Fugazzi Basement Bar / studio gram - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Timothy Kaye

Fugazzi Basement brings a new level of intimacy and unknown. Descending the stairs into the dimly lit space, guests are transported to a rich underground lair, where the boundaries between reality and fantasy intertwine. As you take a seat at the bar, you’re consumed by a sense of intrigue, wondering what secrets this hidden basement may hold.

Fugazzi Basement Bar / studio gram - Interior Photography, Chair, Column
© Timothy Kaye
Fugazzi Basement Bar / studio gram - Image 19 of 19
Section
Fugazzi Basement Bar / studio gram - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Timothy Kaye

But this isn’t just a theme – it’s a physical manifestation of a bygone era. A place where reflective surfaces, sleek two-toned timber paneling, marble, and geometric tile patterns are layered to evoke a decadent and indulgent nostalgia, but it’s not real.

Fugazzi Basement Bar / studio gram - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© Timothy Kaye

