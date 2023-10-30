Fugazzi Basement Bar / studio gram

+ 14

Project Director: Dave Bickmore, Graham Charbonneau

City: Adelaide

Country: Australia

“You know what a Fugazzi is? Fugazzi, it’s a fake. It’s hazy, It’s a doozie, It’s fairy dust. It doesn’t exist. It never landed. It is in no matter. It’s not on the elemental chart. It’s not fucking real.”

Fugazzi Basement brings a new level of intimacy and unknown. Descending the stairs into the dimly lit space, guests are transported to a rich underground lair, where the boundaries between reality and fantasy intertwine. As you take a seat at the bar, you’re consumed by a sense of intrigue, wondering what secrets this hidden basement may hold.

But this isn’t just a theme – it’s a physical manifestation of a bygone era. A place where reflective surfaces, sleek two-toned timber paneling, marble, and geometric tile patterns are layered to evoke a decadent and indulgent nostalgia, but it’s not real.