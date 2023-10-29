Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Costa Brava House / Mathieson - Exterior Photography, Interior Photography, Facade, Column

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
  • Architects: Mathieson
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Romello Pereira
  • Lead Architect: Phillip Mathieson
Costa Brava House / Mathieson - Exterior Photography
© Romello Pereira

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a plateau above a steeply sloping site on The Costa Brava in northeastern Catalonia, the house is surrounded by pine trees and commands panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.  Brise-Soleil screens dominate the approach to the house. A single aperture with a sandblasted timber door opens to the interior and a framed view of the coast beyond.   

Costa Brava House / Mathieson - Interior Photography, Facade
© Romello Pereira
Costa Brava House / Mathieson - Interior Photography
© Romello Pereira

The design celebrates the afforded vista through a singular horizontal opening the length of the house. This volume comprises a deep canopy providing shade and linking the living and sleeping quarters into one form. Deep punctures in the canopy provide a play of light and shadow as the sun tracks across the sky throughout the day. Full-height glazed doors to the living wing stack back, allowing for a seamless transition between indoors and outdoors.   

Costa Brava House / Mathieson - Interior Photography
© Romello Pereira
Costa Brava House / Mathieson - Exterior Photography, Column
© Romello Pereira

An expansive terrace leads to an infinity edge pool and views of the Mediterranean beyond.    Rendered walls, monolithic white floors, and raw oak joinery form a restrained palette that amplifies the intensity of the coastal setting.

Costa Brava House / Mathieson - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Romello Pereira

About this office
Mathieson
Office

Cite: "Costa Brava House / Mathieson" 29 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

