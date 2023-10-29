Costa Brava House / Mathieson

+ 4

Houses • Spain Architects: Mathieson

Year: 2019

Photographs: Romello Pereira

Lead Architect: Phillip Mathieson

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a plateau above a steeply sloping site on The Costa Brava in northeastern Catalonia, the house is surrounded by pine trees and commands panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Brise-Soleil screens dominate the approach to the house. A single aperture with a sandblasted timber door opens to the interior and a framed view of the coast beyond.

The design celebrates the afforded vista through a singular horizontal opening the length of the house. This volume comprises a deep canopy providing shade and linking the living and sleeping quarters into one form. Deep punctures in the canopy provide a play of light and shadow as the sun tracks across the sky throughout the day. Full-height glazed doors to the living wing stack back, allowing for a seamless transition between indoors and outdoors.

An expansive terrace leads to an infinity edge pool and views of the Mediterranean beyond. Rendered walls, monolithic white floors, and raw oak joinery form a restrained palette that amplifies the intensity of the coastal setting.