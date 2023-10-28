Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Argentina
  5. Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA

Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA

Save
Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA

Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Exterior PhotographyCommunity Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Interior Photography, BeamCommunity Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Interior Photography, BeamCommunity Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Interior PhotographyCommunity Added Value Center / CIMBRA - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Community Center, Sustainability
Caimancito, Argentina
  • Architects: CIMBRA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  45
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:XhARA
  • Architects In Charge: Joaquín Trillo (XhARA), Eduardo Tapia
  • Construction: Mansilla, Puqui, Osvaldo, Agüero, Sergio, Luis y la comunidad guaraní de Arete Guazú
  • Agroecological Gardens: Franco Herrera, Fernando Anse, Mario Sosa, Juan, Osvaldo, Sergio, Claudia, Beatriz y la comunidad guaraní Arete Guazú
  • Water Access Facilities: Juan, Puqui, Mansilla y Agüero
  • Joinery: Toni
  • General Coordination: Martina Vismara, Claudia Savilla y Luciana Palacio
  • Execution: CIMBRA
  • Execution : ACDI
  • Financial Partner: Fortabat
  • Beneficiary Entity: Comunidad guaraní Areté Guazú
  • Natural Construction Advisor: XhARA
  • Program: Centro para el agregado de valor de producciones agroecológicas con espacio para lavado, sala de guardado y acopio, galerías, sala de reuniones, espacios comunes, sobretecho de sombra térmico y cosecha de agua.
  • Implementing Organizations: CIMBRA & ACDI / Financiador: fundación Fortabat / Taller-Obra: Joaquín Trillo (XhARA) y Eduardo Tapia / Construcción: Mansilla, Puqui, Osvaldo, Agüero, Sergio, Luis y la comunidad guaraní de Arete Guazú / Huerto agroecológico: Franco Herrera, Fernando Anse, Mario Sosa, Juan, Osvaldo, Sergio, Claudia, Beatriz y la comunidad guaraní Arete Guazú / Instalaciones acceso al agua: Juan, Puqui, Mansilla y Agüero / Herrería: Toni / Asesor construcción natural: XhARA / Coordinación general: Martina Vismara, Claudia Savilla y Luciana Palacio.
  • City: Caimancito
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© XhARA
Save this picture!
Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Image 11 of 15
Master plan General interventions

Text description provided by the architects. The Center for Added Value is inspired by the shade roof and column-horcón that characterize the ranches of the Chaco countryside. The Culata Jovai typology of facing rooms is contained within a continuous space under a roof for thermal comfort that unifies the whole. Reinterpretations of the wattle and daub walls are materialized with a system of sunshades with galleries that expand the dimensions of the building and facilitate its connection with the environment. 

Save this picture!
Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden
© XhARA
Save this picture!
Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Image 12 of 15
Plant - Packing Room

Taking as a reference the regional vernacular architecture and indigenous peasant knowledge, a series of bioclimatic solutions are activated that compose the axis of the proposal: cross-ventilation conditioning, vertical shade facade with frameworks, facing rooms, galleries, etc. On this basis, social technologies are incorporated through a shade roof for thermal comfort and water harvesting, storage in a reserve tank, and ecological treatment of wastewater. The vertical sunshades are resolved through frameworks inspired by the characteristic "envarillados" used in Guarani fences and the "wattle and daub" techniques used in typical earth construction systems of the region. These systems filter solar radiation while expanding the spatiality of the building, incorporating galleries and transitional spaces between the interior and the environment. 

Save this picture!
Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Exterior Photography
© XhARA
Save this picture!
Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Image 13 of 15
Cross section - detail

With the aim of testing systems for the social production of habitat with the integration of local actors, work was carried out based on a participatory construction and design workshop with the Guarani community Arete Guazú (Caimancito, Jujuy). Knowledge was shared in the fields of construction and agriculture, seeking a dialogue of knowledge to propose alternatives with identity. Based on a series of exercises and meetings to assess needs, a space for agroforestry is projected, complemented by a Center for Added Value and various social technologies for access to water. Both the gardens and the room are part of a comprehensive proposal to provide appropriate solutions for habitat with a focus on food generation. 

Save this picture!
Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Exterior Photography
© XhARA
Save this picture!
Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Image 14 of 15
Details 01

The use of earth as a material through the quincha technique allows for the exploitation of its hygroscopic capacity, facilitating the absorption and desorption of moisture. This physical behavior of the material represents another advantage that distinguishes these construction systems in providing thermal comfort. On wooden frames, a cane framework is placed, onto which an earth mortar is applied, forming a lightweight wall with good thermal insulation necessary for the high temperatures of the region. Mortars, plasters, and paints are stabilized through a series of natural additives that increase their resistance to abrasion and erosion. 

Save this picture!
Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Interior Photography, Beam
© XhARA
Save this picture!
Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Image 15 of 15
Details 02
Save this picture!
Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Interior Photography, Beam
© XhARA

The presented work methodology proposes to avoid transfers that are foreign to the realities of the place, elevating local actors as designers of the interventions and participants in their own decisions. Through the presented processes, the aim is to achieve an appropriate building capable of responding to the knowledge, form, and function of the Guarani domestic space. The proposed architecture responds to the trajectories of vernacular constructions, with the incorporation of solutions of social technology capable of responding to the need for water and the rigor of the climate.

Save this picture!
Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA - Interior Photography
© XhARA

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Caimancito, Jujuy, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CIMBRA
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerSustainabilityArgentina

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerSustainabilityArgentina
Cite: "Community Added Value Center / CIMBRA" [Centro de Valor Agregado Comunitario / CIMBRA] 28 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008946/community-added-value-center-cimbra> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags