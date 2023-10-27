Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos

Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Riviera de São Lourenço, Brazil
  • Architects: Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6028 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Florense, Artecor, Artefacto, Colomix, Contexto , Cyntron, E:light, Enjoy House, Inovar, Interbagno, Lab 88, Luri, Mula Preta, Neobambu, Phenícia, Pulsar, Saccaro, Tora Brasil, Wentz
  • Lead Architect: Luiz Paulo Andrade
  • Team: Renan Bressani, Luciana Vada, João Vinícius Costa, Luiza Monteiro, Gustavo Sendai, Bruno Nakaya
  • Builder: FMG Engenharia
  • Air Conditioning: GQ Brasil
  • Electrical Project: Ramoska&Castellani
  • Structural Project: Projen
  • Metal Structure Project: Plasmont
  • Hydraulic Design: Ramoska&Castellani
  • Landscaping: Terracini
  • City: Riviera de São Lourenço
  • Country: Brazil
Save this picture!
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Manuel Sá

Just for fun. The remodeling of the Garcia Apartment considers the transformation of spaces and their uses in each of its rooms. The property has approximately 550m² distributed among two floors, located on the penthouse of a building located in Riviera de São Lourenço, a city on the coast of the state of São Paulo, in Brazil.

Save this picture!
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Chair
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Manuel Sá

The family’s desire was to have extreme comfort but also a lot of space. The apartment has 5 suites, but also common areas where they could relax and have fun together. With that in mind, it was necessary to organize the space in a very practical way.

Save this picture!
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows
© Manuel Sá

After imagining the family’s routine in a beach apartment that could host up to 22 guests, we faced the project’s structure in a way that was similar to a small hotel.

Save this picture!
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Image 27 of 34
Isometric - Lower floor plan

The lower floor contains the 4 main suites and also the service area that is needed. The functional kitchen is also located on this floor, connected to a breakfast area, an important room for the family and their guests.

Save this picture!
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Manuel Sá

Each suite has a double bed, a bunk bed, and a trundle bed, so a couple with kids can have an extremely comfortable stay.

Save this picture!
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Table, Windows, Beam
© Manuel Sá

Still, on the lower floor, there is a comfortable living area, with a TV and a bar, so that they can have relaxing moments at the end of the day.

Save this picture!
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Manuel Sá

On the upper floor, the kid’s suite and all the leisure areas are connected through the pool, which was remodeled to guarantee that.

For the gourmet area, we designed folding doors that offer the possibility of full integration with an external terrace and with the pool area. Also, there is a sauna, a barbecue area, and a big solarium. 

Still thinking about the concept of a “small hotel”, storage areas, deposits, and pantries were thought in a way that was connected to the leisure areas so that the flow and maintenance could be easier. Also, we intended to use all the existing angles on their original shapes to put these rooms, so that each corner was used without compromising the straightness of the main spaces.

There were few materials that were chosen so that a visual pattern and easy maintenance were guaranteed. The material that was used on the floor was a highlight because it was the same in each room. It is a porcelain tile that was cut in organic shapes and put in a way that no boundaries were defined, smoothing the encounter with the angles on the walls.

Wooden ceilings and panels guarantee the visual comfort that was desired. The materials, in neutral but light tones, contribute to the creation of a relaxing and calm environment, a proper scenario for leisure and fun.

Save this picture!
Garcia Apartment / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows
© Manuel Sá

Project location

Address:Riviera de São Lourenço, Bertioga - State of São Paulo, 11250-000, Brazil

Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
