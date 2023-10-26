AVOTI Timber Office Building in Lizums / MADE arhitekti

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. Latvian Architecture Award 2023. Nominated for European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Awards 2024. Design inspired by the philosophy of AVOTI furniture factory, supplying IKEA. Simple yet sophisticated organisms provide excellent indoor comfort. Climate responsive geometry, structure integrated HVAC system, renewable materials, zero VOCs, and low CO2 footprint. Blends of abstract simplicity and clever details set an example for the building industry.

The location of the building was chosen with the aim of creating good visibility and access from the entrance road and the factory. The laconic and linear construction volume is the result of a simple, sustainable, renewable resource—based construction system. Office building combines various functions (catering, administrative and representative).

The need to separate the flow of office and canteen visitors is realized with two separate entrances. Employees from the factory buildings, without crossing office flows, come to the building through a separate entrance to have lunch (in several shifts) or to meet with the staff. The conference room on the ground floor is multifunctional and well-connected to the dining room and the lobby. The upper floor provides workplaces and private meeting rooms.

The client's brief was a simple and adaptable office building in timber structure, which in terms of structure would resemble the best examples in the furniture industry in terms of assembly and functionality. The new building had to become a sign of the identity and quality of the entire factory and company. The building was designed and placed in the area so that it is clearly visible from the entrance road. The building also serves as a meeting place for hundreds of employees where they all meet on the ground floor during lunch time in several shifts.

The most important aspects of quality are the appropriate amount of daylight and simple but effective air exchange, which directly determines the architecture of the building. Overhangs are located on the E, S, and W sides of the volume and serve as shading of the glazing in the summer, preventing the strongest direct solar radiation in the room. The bioclimatic structure and modest heat pump system deliver an excellent indoor climate all year long.

Building surface structures. Glued wooden post/beam system. The spatial stability is provided by CLT panels for the walls of the central part and in the floor slabs above the beams. The compact construction volume without unnecessary protrusions creates an efficiently warmed surface with little risk of thermal bridges. The building heating and ventilation solution is designed to be simple to reduce operational risks and costs. The building is like a single, natural air exchange mechanism.

Hybrid supply. Exhaust ventilation systems with mechanical exhaust and natural air supply for office spaces. Air is introduced into the room through a manually opened window above the fibrolite-suspended ceiling. In cold weather the air warms up and flows evenly into the rooms through the fibrolite ceiling, mixing with warm air and not causing discomfort. The supply—exhaust mechanical ventilation system with heat recovery from the exhaust air during the cold period is intended for the dining and kitchen rooms. All surfaces are treated with natural products, minimizing VOCs.